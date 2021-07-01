Ejura Shootings: Twene Jonas slams Akufo-Addo for not caring about Ghanaians

Twene Jonas has taken on President Akufo-Addo for not showing enough concern for Ghanaians

The social commentator made the assertion whilst speaking about the President's reaction to the Ejura shootings

Two people were shot and killed by security personnel during a demonstration

Social commentator Twene Jonas has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to extend the same level of concern he has for foreigners to Ghanaians.

Speaking during a Facebook live chat about issues happening in Ghana including the Ejura shootings, he questioned why the president had not tasked his team to hold a commemorative event for the people who lost their lives like was done for George Floyd.

George Floyd is a Black American who was killed by a Policeman in the United States in May 2020.

"Akufo-Addo, Akufo-Addo. How many times have I called you? Now is the time for you to showcase the love you shared when George Floyd was killed. All of the big English about how Black people are treated poorly around the world," Jonas said.

"Now, some people who don't deserve to be security personnel attacked people like they were grasscutters. You sought justice for George Floyd and had an event held in his honour. What of the people in the country that you are a leader of?"

BACKGROUND

Ibrahim Muhammed, a 40-year-old father of six, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

His death is connected with his work as an activist as part of the popular Fix The Country movement online and offline.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from someone she knows. She said her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities.

It ended in a shooting by security personnel and the death of two people.

Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following the death of her brother who was shot and killed during the protest by the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

Abdul Nasir Yussif, aged 25, and Murtala Mohammed, 26, died from gunshots following a military attack on the protesting youth demanding justice for the murdered social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

