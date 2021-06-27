Kung Fu related films are trendy all over the world due to their exciting theme and power-packed action. As a result, the creators and producers of these films are always looking for people who can perfectly play the part. Bolo Yeung has been a perfect choice for many, and he never disappoints.

Bolo Yeung posing for the camera.

Bolo Yeung is a famous former competitive bodybuilder, martial artist, and martial arts film actor from Hong Kong. He is renowned for his villain roles in the movies he features in. For instance, he starred as Bolo in Enter the Dragon, Chong Li in Bloodsport, and Chang Lee in Bloodfight.

Bolo Yeung's biography

The actor was born on 3rd July 1946 in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. He is 74 years old at the time of writing. Bolo Yeung's family details, such as his parent's names and whereabouts, have not been revealed to the public. He has also not offered any information about his siblings.

Bolo showed great interest in martial arts when he was a young boy. As a result, his parents admitted him to martial arts classes when he was only ten years old. This gave him an opportunity of learning under several knowledgeable Kung Fu masters.

He was also interested in bodybuilding, and therefore, he took part in various bodybuilding competitions. At some point, he was named Mr Hong Kong's bodybuilding champion. However, he reserved the title for about ten years.

Career

Due to his impressive physique and expertise in bodybuilding and martial arts, several film directors, and producers were interested in casting him. Shaw Brothers Studios selected him to star in bad guy roles in films. He starred in several movies before leaving Shaw Brothers in 1971. He appeared in:

The Heroic Ones

The Deadly Duo

Angry Guest

After leaving Shaw Brothers Studios, his friend Bruce Lee invited him to star in Enter the Dragon. What was the role of Bolo Yeung in Enter the Dragon? He played the role of Bolo. During the 1970s and 1980s, the actor was cast in several movies and TV shows. However, he rose to fame in 1988 spring after playing Chong Li in Bloodsport.

Bolo Yeung posing for the camera.

He continued to star in numerous movies and TV shows as follows:

2017 - Diamond Cartel

2007 - Blizhniy Boy: The Ultimate Fighter

1997 - Tiger Claws II

1996 - Fists of Legends 2 Iron Bodyguards

1995 - Shootfighter 2

1994 - Fearless Tiger

1993 - TC 2000

1992 - The Magnificent Duo

1992 - Tiger Claws

1992 - Ironheart

1992 - Shootfighter: Fight to the Death

1992 - Mega Force from Highland

1991 - Double Impact

1991 - Breathing Fire

1989 - Bloodfight

1988 - Bloodsport

1988 - One Husband Too Many

1987 - Killer's Nocturne

1987 - To Err is Humane

1987 - Shanghai Express

1986 - Legacy of Rage

1986 - Lucky Stars Go Places

1994 - Seven Angels

1985 - Bruce Lee's Dragons Fight Back

1985 - My Lucky Stars

1985 - Working Class

1985 - Lucky Diamond

1984 - Silent Romance

1983 - Just for Fun

1983 - The Boxers Omen

1982 - The Super gang

1982 - The Ninja Strikes Back

1981 - All the Wrong Clues

1980 - Way of the Dragon 2

1980 - The 36 Deadly Styles

1980 - (Bruce) the King of Kung Fu

1980 - Fearless Hyena 3

1980 - Challenge of the Tiger

1980 - Invincible

1980 - Treasure of Bruce Lee

1979 - Bruce the Superhero

1979 - Ruthless Revenge

1979 - The Dragon, the Hero

1979 - Enter Three Dragons

1979 - The Fists, the Kicks, and the Evil

1979 - Snake Deadly Act

1979 - Writing Kung Fu

1978 - Enter the Game of Death

1978 - Bruce Li in New Guinea

1978 - Amsterdam Connection

1978 - Black Belt Jones 2

1978 - The Image of Bruce Lee

1977 - Kentucky Fried Movie

1977 - 10 Magnificent Killers

1977 - Bolo the Brute

1977 - The Clones of Bruce Lee

1977 - Bruce and Shaolin Kung Fu

1977 - Soul of Chiba

1976 - A Queen's Ransom

1975 - Hong Kong Superman

1975 - Seven Blows of the Dragon 2

1975 - Kung Fu Massacre

1975 - G-Men '75

1975 - He Loved Once Too Many

1975 - The Fighting Dragon

1974 - Super Kung Fu Kid

1973 - Chinese Hercules

1973 - Thunderkick

1973 - Kung Fu's Hero

1973 - Enter the Dragon

1973 - Freedom Strikes A Blow

1973 - Greatest Thai Boxing

1973 - Tiger

1973 - Ninja Killer

1972 - Man of Iron

1972 - Trilogy of Swordsmanship

1972 - Young People

1972 - King Boxer

1972 - The 14 Amazons

1972 - Angry Guest

1971 - The Rescue

1971 - The Lady Professional

1971 - The Oath of Death

1971 - The Deadly Duo

1970 - The Heroic Ones

1970 - The Wandering Swordsman

Bolo Yeung's death in films

How did Bolo die? The actor's death occurred in different ways in the various films he starred in. Here are the highlights of his film deaths:

1970 - The Heroic Ones - Strangled to death.

- Strangled to death. 1972 - Five Fingers of Death - Possibly killed in a fight with Gam Kei Chu when Gam headbutts Bolo in the face.

- Possibly killed in a fight with Gam Kei Chu when Gam headbutts Bolo in the face. 1972 - Man of Iron - Beaten to death.

- Beaten to death. 1972 - The 14 Amazons - Stomped to death by Hua Chung.

- Stomped to death by Hua Chung. 1973 - Enter the Dragon - Beaten to death by John Saxon during a martial-arts battle. He was kicked in the groin and died from the pain.

- Beaten to death by John Saxon during a martial-arts battle. He was kicked in the groin and died from the pain. 1973 - Chinese Hercules - Beaten to death by Wai-Man Chan.

- Beaten to death by Wai-Man Chan. 1977 - Ten Magnificent Killers - Stabbed in the chest by Lik Cheung during a fight.

- Stabbed in the chest by Lik Cheung during a fight. 1978 - Black Belt Jones 2 - The Tattoo Connection - Strangled to death with a metal chain by Jim Kelly.

- The Tattoo Connection - Strangled to death with a metal chain by Jim Kelly. 1978 - Dragon Lee fights Again - Beaten to death by Dragon Lee.

- Beaten to death by Dragon Lee. 1978 - Dragon on Fire - Killed at the end of a fight with Dragon Lee.

- Killed at the end of a fight with Dragon Lee. 1978 - Way of the Dragon 2 - Killed at the end of a fight with Bruce Lee.

- Killed at the end of a fight with Bruce Lee. 1978 - The Image of Bruce Lee - Beaten to death by Pak-Kwong Ho.

- Beaten to death by Pak-Kwong Ho. 1979 - Writing Kung Fu - Stabbed in the stomach with a sword by John Cheng.

- Stabbed in the stomach with a sword by John Cheng. 1980 - Challenge of the Tiger - Killed in a fight with Jang Lee Hwang.

- Killed in a fight with Jang Lee Hwang. 1980 - The Clones of Bruce Lee - Killed in a battle with Dragon Lee.

- Killed in a battle with Dragon Lee. 1982 - The 36 Deadly Styles - Killed after a fight with Jang Lee Hwang.

- Killed after a fight with Jang Lee Hwang. 1984 - Supergang - Head crushed at the end of a fight scene.

- Head crushed at the end of a fight scene. 1989 - Bloodfight - Killed by being kicked in the head with a heel kick by Yasuaki Kurata as revenge for the death of his student Simon Yam.

- Killed by being kicked in the head with a heel kick by Yasuaki Kurata as revenge for the death of his student Simon Yam. 1991 - Breathing Fire - Possibly falls to his death after a fight with Ed Neil and Jonathon Ke Quan.

- Possibly falls to his death after a fight with Ed Neil and Jonathon Ke Quan. 1991 - Double Impact - Electrocuted after being kicked into an electrical panel at the end of a fight with Jean-Claude Van Damme.

- Electrocuted after being kicked into an electrical panel at the end of a fight with Jean-Claude Van Damme. 1992 - Ironheart - Killed by Britton K. Lee.

- Killed by Britton K. Lee. 2015 - Diamond Cartel - Stabbed in the stomach with a hidden blade during the final fight scene with Serik Bimurzin.

Wife and kids

The talented actor is married to the love of his life and a long-term girlfriend whose name has not been revealed to the public. The duo has been blessed with three lovely children. So, who is Bolo Yeung's son? He has two sons, Danny Yeung and David Yeung and one daughter, Debbra Yeung.

Bolo Yeung's net worth

The martial artist has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million as of 2021. He has made such a massive sum of money from his career as a Chinese bodybuilder and martial artist. He has also earned significantly high sums of money from his successful career in the film industry.

Bolo Yeung today and the latest updates

Where is Bolo Yeung now? He is not as actively involved in his film career as he used to before. He experienced some difficulties thus unable to frequent Hollywood as he did not have the necessary support.

Initially, he had plans of relocating to the United States alongside Bruce Lee. But, unfortunately, these plans never saw the light of day after the death of Bruce Lee. Instead, he stayed for more than a decade before he could consistently land more film roles.

Bolo Yeung's fast facts

Bolo Yeung while on the pitch.

Who is Bolo Yeung? He is a Chinese former martial artist, bodybuilder and actor. How old is Bolo Yeung? The talented actor is 74 years old as of 2021. He was born on 3rd July 1946. Where did Bolo Yeung study? He has not offered any information about his educational background. Is Bolo Yeung married? Yes, he is. He tied the knot to his long term girlfriend, whose name and personal details are unknown to the public. How many children does Bolo Yeung have? The actor is a father of three children, two sons, Danny Yeung and David Yeung. In addition, he has one daughter, Debbra Yeung. Is Bolo Yeung still alive? Yes, he is. However, he is not as active as he used to be in the film industry. What is Bolo Yeung net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million as of 2021. Are Bolo Yeung and Van Damme friends? Yes, the two became great friends during the filming of Enter the Dragon and subsequently during Bloodsport.

Undoubtedly, Bolo Yeung is an accomplished personality with great fame and expertise in martial arts, bodybuilding, and acting. His life and career journey are an inspiration to many. Besides, he had the privilege of working with the renowned martial artist Bruce Lee.

