Annie Potts' age, education, net worth, movies, and TV shows

Annie Potts is an American actress who is best known for her roles in the films Ghostbusters (1984), Designing Women (1986-1993), CBS' Young Sheldon (2017), and three of the four Toy Story films, in which she voiced Bo Peep. Her success as an artist is undeniable, but how much do you know about her?

Annie Potts has worked in the TV, film, and theatre industries. She is renowned for her great screen performances all around the world. Annie has been in the industry for over three decades and continues to thrive in it. What motivates the actress to act the way she does? Learn everything there is to know about the star.

Profile summary

Full name: Anne Hampton Potts

Anne Hampton Potts Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 28, 1952

October 28, 1952 Age: 68 years old (as of 2021)

68 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Current residence: California

California Profession: Actress

Actress Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: James Hayman

James Hayman Children names: Clay Senechal, Harry Hayman, James Hayman

Clay Senechal, Harry Hayman, James Hayman Education: Franklin-Simpson High School, Stephens College

Franklin-Simpson High School, Stephens College Parents: Powell Grisette Potts and Dorothy Harris (née Billingslea) Potts.

Powell Grisette Potts and Dorothy Harris (née Billingslea) Potts. Religion : Unknown

: Unknown Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Net worth: $8 Million

Annie Potts' biography

Annie Potts was born on October 28, 1952, in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Her parents are Powell Grisette Potts and Dorothy Harris Potts. Annie grew up with her older sisters, Mary Eleanor Hovious and Elizabeth Grissette Potts, in Franklin, Kentucky.

What is Annie Potts' age?

How old is Annie Potts? The actress is 68 years old and will celebrate her 69th birthday on 28th October 2021.

Education

The actress was interested in stage performance and film acting from an early age. She attended Stephens College in Missouri, enrolling in a theatre course. Potts holds a degree in Theatre Studies.

Career

She made her big-screen debut in 1978 with Mark Hamill in the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer comedy film Corvette Summer, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Since her debut, she has appeared in many movies and TV shows and continues to act to this day.

Some of her roles include movies like Ghostbusters, Toy Story and Pass the ammo. She was also among the Designing Women cast, an American television sitcom that aired from 1986 to 1993.

Annie Potts' Ghostbusters role propelled her career as it became a fan favourite. She also does voiceovers and has starred in several animations. Does Annie Potts have an accent? No, the star is well trained and is capable of doing many impersonations.

Annie Potts' films and TV shows

1978 - Corvette Summer (Vanessa)

(Vanessa) 1978 - King of the Gypsies (Persa)

(Persa) 1981 - Heartaches (Bonnie Howard)

(Bonnie Howard) 1984 - Ghostbusters (Janine Melnitz)

(Janine Melnitz) 1986 - Pretty in Pink (Iona)

(Iona) 1986 - Jumpin' Jack Flash (Liz Carlson)

(Liz Carlson) 1987 - The Man Who Fell to Earth (Louise)

(Louise) 1988 - Pass the Ammo (Darla Porter)

(Darla Porter) 1989 - Ghostbusters II (Janine Melnitz)

(Janine Melnitz) 1990 - Texasville (Karla Jackson)

(Karla Jackson) 1992 - Breaking the Rules (Mary Klinglitch)

(Mary Klinglitch) 1995 - Toy Story (Bo Peep-Voice role)

(Bo Peep-Voice role) 1999 - Toy Story 2 (Bo Peep-Voice role)

(Bo Peep-Voice role) 2004 - Elvis Has Left the Building (Shirl)

(Shirl) 2007 - The Sunday Man (Mrs Culp)

(Mrs Culp) 2014 - Chu and Blossom (Aunt Harley)

(Aunt Harley) 2015 - As Good As You (Dr Laura Berg)

(Dr Laura Berg) 2016 - Ghostbusters (Vanessa, the hotel clerk)

(Vanessa, the hotel clerk) 2017 - Humor Me (Dee)

(Dee) 2018 - Happy Anniversary (Diane)

(Diane) 2019 - Toy Story 4 (Bo Peep-Voice role)

(Bo Peep-Voice role) 2021 - Arlo the Alligator Boy (Edmée-Voice role)

(Edmée-Voice role) 2021 - Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Janine Melnitz)

Annie Potts' TV shows

1977 - Busting Loose (Helene-3 episodes)

(Helene-3 episodes) 1980 - Goodtime Girls (Edith Bedelmeyer- 12 episodes)

(Edith Bedelmeyer- 12 episodes) 1997 - Over the Top (Hadley Martin-Main cast, 12 episodes)

(Hadley Martin-Main cast, 12 episodes) 2004 - Huff (Doris Johnson-4 episodes)

(Doris Johnson-4 episodes) 2007 - Men in Trees (Mary Alice O'Donnell-4 episodes)

(Mary Alice O'Donnell-4 episodes) 2012 - GCB (Gigi Stopper-Main cast, ten episodes)

(Gigi Stopper-Main cast, ten episodes) 2012 - Fish Hooks (Nurse Fishington (voice)-3 episodes)

(Nurse Fishington (voice)-3 episodes) 2012 - Animal Practice (Virginia Coleman-2 episodes)

(Virginia Coleman-2 episodes) 2021 - I Heart Arlo (Edmée (voice)-A Netflix original animated series)

Personal life

Did you know that Potts has been married four times? The actress was married to her high school sweetheart Steven Hartley from 1973-1978, then to Greg Antonacci from 1978-1979 and Scott Senechal 1981-1989.

Who is Annie Potts' spouse? The actress is married to James Hayman, an American television producer who she wed in 1990. The couple has two children; Doc and Harry. Her other child is Clay Senechal, born on April 21 1981, with Scott Senechal.

What is Annie Potts' net worth?

She is among the richest actresses in the world. Annie Potts' net worth is estimated to be $8 million. She attributes her fortune to her years as a professional actor as well as real estate.

Annie and her spouse advertised their 7000 square foot Tarzana, California home for $6.5 million in September 2014. They also listed property in nearby Sherman Oaks for $1.84 million in April 2019.

Where is Annie Potts now?

Annie currently stars in the CBS television series Young Sheldon. So what is Annie Potts' Young Sheldon character? She Stars as Connie 'Meemaw' Tucker. She is also expected to star in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie.

Annie Potts has had a successful career that has wowed her followers. She has succeeded in balancing her family life and her job. Many people are familiar with her through her on-screen appearances, but few are aware of her rise to the top. She is a generational star who will pass on vital knowledge and skills to the next generation of actors and actresses.

