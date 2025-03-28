Celebrated Ghanaian musician King Promise sold out his concert in Washington, D.C, on March 27, 2025

During his performance of the ChopLife song with Nigerian musician Patoranking, a wealthy Nigerian businessman sprayed money on them

The gesture of the wealthy Nigerian businessman melted the hearts of many social media users

A wealthy Nigerian businessman has won the hearts of Ghanaians after attending the concert of Ghanaian musician King Promise's True To Self tour in Washington, D.C.

A Nigerian Businessman sprays money on King Promise and Patoranking. Image Credit: @ghhyper1 and @adesope_shopsydoo

Source: Instagram

Man sprays money on King Promise and Patoranking

During King Promise's concert on March 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C, he brought out a special guest, elevating the atmosphere in the concert arena.

The person was multiple award-winning Nigerian musician Patoranking. They performed their all-time hit song, ChopLife which was released some three years ago on February 22, 2022.

While the crowd sang along at the top of their voices, a wealthy Nigerian businessman walked to the stage and began spraying $100 notes on the two musicians.

The gesture warmed the hearts of ravers as they cheered loudly as the Nigerian businessman allegedly sprayed over $30,000 on the two musicians.

Meanwhile, King Promise has performed in Hamburg and Denmark and sold out those two countries as part of his True To Self album tour.

Reactions to King Promise's concert

Many people took to the comment section to applaud the Nigerian businessman for showing love to King Promise and Patoranking at the concert.

Many others wondered why the two musicians did not collect the money from the floor. People noted that Nigerian musician Portable would have paused his concert to collect the money.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the viral video of a wealthy Nigerian businessman spraying money on King Promise and Patoranking:

symbaserothick said:

"Even the cameramen are in shock. I love Nigerians I swear."

jahreign_mensah said:

"30k in a single night ! that man got some deep pocket 😂."

seanyummy said:

"Portable will stop and pick every dollar and continue 😂😂😂😂."

browniehen said:

"& that’s American dollars too 🔥🔥👏."

dellasie_ said:

"King Promise is one of my favorite humans. I know him in real life and he is humble and CONSISTENT. It makes me so happy to see him get his flowers every time…. No one deserves like him. Trust me!! 🔥."

nenyi.kojo_hmz said:

"Wow I really feel the vibes waa. The live performance nu. The man too sporr derr waa make I feel."

tashacheekz said:

"Nigeria & Ghana will forever be the BEST SIBLINGS IN THIS WORLD!!!! No COUNTRY BEATS THIS KIND OF LOVE!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

King Promise and Patoranking in photos. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise and @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi backs King Promise for 2024 Artiste of the Year

YEN.com.gh reported that the race for the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) was heating up, with industry heavyweights rallying behind their favourites.

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi publicly endorsed King Promise as the top contender for the coveted award. His support sparked widespread discussions among fans and industry players about who truly deserves the title in 2025.

Many fans took to social media to share their opinions, with some backing Mr Eazi’s choice, while others debated the strongest competitors in the category.

Source: YEN.com.gh