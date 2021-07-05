- Shatta Wale has rendered a subtle apology to his fans over his recent rants

- The dancehall artiste said he had listened to counsel from someone he respected a lot

- Earlier, the dancehall artiste used harsh words on protesters in the country

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known widely by the stage name Shatta Wale, has rendered an apology over his recent rants about the #FixTheCountry campaign.

In a Facebook post, the dancehall icon indicated that he was sorry to his fans over his words and asked them to look forward to “the journey ahead”.

Shatta Wale said he had been spoken to and upon reflection, noticed that he had erred and came out to apologise to all those who were offended by his words.

The Taking Over singer said he was counselled by one Abass Sariki Giwa who was like a father figure in his life and he took his words to heart which led to his U-turn and change of mind.

Shatta Wale’s apology post read: “Today My Godfather Abass Sariki GIWA 1 has spoken to me like a father and son and I have taken his lovely advice. I will like to once again say sorry to the fans that never got to watch my LIVE video, I love you all and get ready for “the Journey ahead”.

It would be recalled that the dancehall artiste ‘went berserk’ some days ago and launched a series of attacks on protesters especially those clamouring under the #FixTheCountry wing.

The dancehall artiste called such a bunch as uneducated graduates and cheap thinkers.

He further went on to call on them to rather fix themselves instead of championing the cause for leaders to fix the country. Shatta Wale was of the view that the citizenry should push for leaders to do better.

Speaking about insults and apologies, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian comedian, Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay Isaiah, famed as Ntimination, has sent an apology the way of former president John Dramani Mahama.

In a Twitter post made by the comedian and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ntimination indicated that the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress suffered a lot of verbal attacks.

According to the Kejetia vrs Makola cast, these attacks were made possible fulling a smear campaign spearheaded by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

