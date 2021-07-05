British-Nigerian woman, Eva Omaghomi has bagged a new role from the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George of Wales, UK

The 43-year-old had worked with the Prince for more than 12 years in various capacities and she is his most senior black aide

Her appointment into the newly created role of director of community engagement is aimed at boosting the Highnesses' relations with minority groups in the UK

A British lady of Nigerian descent has bagged a new role with Prince Charles Philip Arthur George of Wales, United Kingdom, Dailymail reports.

Eva Omaghomi will now serve in the capacity of director of community engagement, a newly created role.

Ewa has worked with Prince Charles in various capacities for 13 years Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby, Dailymail

The 43-year-old woman has worked with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for the past 13 years and is the most senior black aide of the prince.

It is expected that her appointment in the new role will foster the royal family's relations with minority groups in the UK.

Today states that Omaghomi is a trustee of the Big Kid Foundation which is concerned with charitable deeds to reduce youth violence. She is also a Christian minister.

Some notable roles Omaghomi had held with the royal family

According to Dailymail, Omaghomi was in 2017 the Royal Victorian Order, a Birthday Honours list made by Queen Elizabeth.

The former deputy communications secretary at Clarence House also served as the senior strategic adviser to the Prince’s Trust Group on a secondment basis.

