The twin children of Ghanaian musician Praye Tiatia and his actress wife, Selly Galley, were captured on video dancing at an event they attended with their parents.

The male twin is called Phylis Dzidzor Kudzo Fiawoo, while the female twin was christened Phyli Sewornam Adzo Fiawoo.

In the video shared on Instagram, someone was carrying Phylis Dzidzor Kudzo Fiawoo, but he wanted to be put down. Once he was put down, the little boy immediately started moving to the music.

Meanwhile, Phyli Sewornam Adzo Fiawoo maintained her composure and did not dance. A lady nearby kept encouraging her to dance, but the little girl simply walked away.

Throughout this time, the male Fiawoo twin was busy jumping and dancing, drawing cheers from those present.

The twins were dressed in red and black outfits. The male twin wore a red shirt paired with black trousers, a blazer, and a bow tie. The female twin wore a red-and-black dress with matching black stockings and shoes.

Reactions to Fiawoo twins' dance moves

Reactions to Fiawoo twins' dance moves

Botanical_beautygh said:

"Wow, see how they’ve grown so fast and beautiful 😍😍👏👏."

Afia_papabi1 wrote:

"Awww he couldn’t wait to get down and dance oo. Son of a dancer, ampa! So cute. 🥰 😍😂❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌."

Esijasmine said:

"My beautiful miracle twins 😍😍."

Positive_burke wrote:

"Steeze and composure for madam 😍😍😍😍but guy si I jump for a living ❤️❤️❤️."

Meeknsweetnmildspirit said:

"Tsutsu with the moves😂❤️."

She_is_chinenye9 wrote:

"Look at the small madam😂😂❤️❤️❤️."

Peaceamewuda said:

"The girl de3 ebi madam ooo😂 see how she is walking magestically 😂😂😂😂😂."

Iam_amaraanita wrote:

"Girl is like chill bro😂😂 oh wow girl are always with class 😍dance boy😂."

Adwoagrace25 said:

"😂😂😂 jumping master 😂😂 indeed he was born in abrokeyre 😂😂😂."

Fabric_lots_gh wrote:

"Wow see my babies. All grown now oooo. Awwwwwww."

Obedkraku said:

"Entertainment is in the DNA 😍."

Bossmqueen wrote:

"I'm not surprised at all their mother has happy feet!"

