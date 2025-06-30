Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has turned heads with her latest vlog about her trip to Bali on June 27, 2025

The 41-year-old wore different outfits, including a stylish ensemble designed by Salma Mumin, during her vacation

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels and other influencers have commented on Jackie Appiah's beautiful photos online

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared another viral video from her unforgettable vacation in Bali on Instagram.

The style icon looked elegant in a black thigh-high swimsuit that flaunted her fine legs as she posed for the video shoot.

Jackie Appiah flaunts her customised pool in Bali. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah showed her fans a day in her life during her lavish celebrity-style holiday in another country.

The celebrity mother shot an insightful vlog to summarise her stay, which included a beautiful view of the outdoor washroom afterwards, and she got a ride to the restaurant for her breakfast.

She quickly changed into her form-fitting gymwear for a yoga session before her relaxing massage, pedicure and manicure.

The screen goddess then stepped out for a fun adventure where she fed fish in the pond while enjoying some sweets.

Jackie Appiah slays in a stylish swimsuit

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has impressed her fans after posting a video from her latest trip to Bali. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Popcaanmusic stated:

"It’s a lifestyle moment @jackieappiah ❤️."

salmamumin

"The dumso part got me rolling 😂 thanks for putting @lure_gh on the map ❤️❤️."

clementosuarez

"So, as I'm not there with you, are you happy?."

luchydonalds

"You have posted it.. 😂😂 last last."

_kwabua

"Hey Jackie… I hope you know that on judgement day I’m going to tell God that you have already enjoyed your heaven, so he should concentrate on the rest of us 😩😩😩😩 Eei! Next time, please take me with you, ok 🥹🥹😁❤️❤️❤️."

Wesley Kessegh stated:

"😂😂😂😂😂 the voiceover is so hilarious but I loved every bit of this trip ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Jackie Appiah goes for a swing

Jackie Appiah has shown her brave side by taking a ride on the well-known jungle swing at Bali's stunning Tegalalang Rice Terraces.

This audacious endeavour, which hung her far over the verdant rice farms, demonstrated her readiness to venture beyond her comfort zone in search of thrilling adventures.

In this photo session, Jackie wore a glitzy ruffled dress that highlighted her slim legs and demonstrated her sense of style against the charming setting of the influencer-themed park.

Her reputation as a style icon was further accentuated by a variety of well-chosen accessories.

Jackie Appiah rocks an abaya dress

Ghanaian fashion mogul Jackie Appiah looked ethereal in a stylish abaya dress and matching headwrap for the 2025 Eid celebrations.

Jackie Appiah dressed down elegantly and made a bold fashion statement with her $1,100 Jacquemus La Vague leather shoulder bag to complete her look.

Jackie Appiah bags a Master's degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who was awarded a Master's degree by the University of Ghana in Legon.

Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a designer suit outfit and matching black high heels to complete her look.

Some social media users have complimented A-lister Jackie Appiah on her most recent academic accomplishment.

