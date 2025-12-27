Global InfoAnalytics Executive Director Mussa Dankwah said the NPP’s January 2026 presidential primary will be more competitive than the 2023 race

A December poll showed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading with 45%, followed by Kennedy Agyapong on 31%, while 20% of delegates remain undecided

Per the December survey, Kennedy Agyapong gained more votes compared to Dr Bawumia in the previous polls conducted

Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, has said the upcoming presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be closer than the party’s 2023 flagbearer race.

According to him, this conclusion is based on a recent survey conducted by his outfit.

Global InfoAnalytics projects that the 2026 NPP flagbearer race would be tighter than that of 2023. Photo credit: Ken Agyapong & @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

In the 2023 NPP primaries, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secured 61.47 per cent of the votes, while his closest contender, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, garnered 37.4 per cent.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3, Mussa Dankwah said, “The election will be closer than the last time.”

He explained that a December survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics showed that Dr Bawumia is moving closer to the victory threshold, with Kennedy Agyapong following closely behind.

There are five candidates contesting the primary, including the former Vice President. The other aspirants are Bryan Acheampong, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyapong.

The research findings showed that Dr Bawumia remains in a commanding lead with 45 per cent. He is followed by Kennedy Agyapong and Bryan Acheampong with 31 per cent and three per cent respectively.

However, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong recorded near-zero support.

Despite Dr Bawumia’s lead, a significant portion of delegates remain undecided. The survey found that 20 per cent of respondents were either undecided or declined to disclose their voting preference.

The poll was conducted through a random computer-assisted telephone interview involving about 3,000 delegates.

According to the poll, Kennedy Agyapong made a 13-percentage-point gain compared to his November performance, while Dr Bawumia increased his support by two percentage points, moving closer to the 50 per cent threshold.

The NPP is scheduled to hold its presidential primary on January 31, 2026.

Reactions to NPP primary survey

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the research results shared by Mussa Dankwah on X. Read them below:

@LexaMensa said:

"There is a reason why NPP has pushed their presidential nomination election so early. If another 6 months were to added to the duration before the election i don’t think Bawumia would win. I don’t see why they’re conducting the election so early. All the best to them though. ɛnyɛ kasa pii."

@QuofiTaylor wrote:

"Mussa is still conducting polls lol Ken win the something long time."

@XActivistJerry said:

"A new poll shows Kennedy Agyapong surging with momentum but while the noise rises, Dr. Bawumia doesn’t flinch. Calm, composed, and unbothered, he inches steadily toward the 50% mark, proving that confidence doesn’t shout it advances."

@Comrade_Issah wrote:

"I know your January polls will shock team DMB, but I'm seated."

@F_Edzeamey said:

"The stage was set long ago for Dr Bawumia to win."

@The_1CRITIC wrote:

"By the penultimate week to the elections on 31st January 2026, Musa Dankwah is likely to come and publish a poll claiming race is either neck to neck or Ken has a slight advantage. Cooked polls. We are watching."

@randybenjie said:

"Mussa don’t worry Ken will take it on 31st Jan 2026."

Source: YEN.com.gh