Cristiano Ronaldo has matched a remarkable record that had stood untouched since the 1960s, previously held by former Arsenal and Fulham forward Ronnie Rooke.

While most footballers begin to slow down once they hit 30, Ronaldo has defied convention and become even more prolific with age.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored more goals after turning 30 than he managed beforehand.

Before celebrating his 30th birthday in February 2015, the Portuguese icon had netted 463 goals in 718 appearances, averaging one strike every 122 minutes.

Ronaldo equals historic post-30 goals record

Since reaching that milestone, the Real Madrid legend has added a further 493 goals to his tally, drawing level with Rooke as the most prolific goalscorer after the age of 30.

For more than six decades, Rooke had stood alone with the record, having scored 493 goals after turning 30, according to RSSSF data. Ronaldo equalled the mark following his latest brace against Al Akhdoud.

Several legendary names have also surpassed 400 goals after 30 — including Romário and Josef Bican — but Ronaldo has already moved clear of both.

Rooke turned 30 in 1941 and continued playing football until around the age of 50, finally retiring in 1961.

Cristiano Ronaldo Matches Astonishing Record Untouched Since 1960

After his 30th birthday, he enjoyed spells with Arsenal and Crystal Palace, though his most productive years came at Fulham. Before the outbreak of the Second World War, he scored 57 goals in 87 league appearances for the Cottagers.

During the war, Rooke remarkably continued playing while serving in the RAF, making 199 wartime appearances for Fulham and scoring an astonishing 212 goals.

He later represented Arsenal and Crystal Palace before dropping down the leagues with Bedford Town, Haywards Heath Town and Addlestone.

In total, Rooke’s 493 post-30 goals formed a record that endured for more than 60 years.

As history has repeatedly shown, when a landmark is within reach, Ronaldo rarely stays far behind. His next major target is becoming the first player to score 1,000 official career goals — a milestone he is now just 44 strikes away from.

“People, especially my family, say: ‘It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?’” Ronaldo said via ESPN.

Cristiano Ronaldo nears 1,000 career goals

Ronaldo's brace against Al Akhdoud allowed Ronaldo to climb to the top of the Saudi Pro League scoring chart.

He now shares the lead with his Al Nassr teammate Joao Felix, both with 12 goals after 10 matches.

In total, CR7 has scored 40 goals in 2025 across all competitions, and he has the chance to increase that tally in the final match of the year on Tuesday, December 30, against Al Ettifaq.

This remarkable output has brought the Portuguese forward closer to 1,000 career goals: currently at 956, he is just 44 away from the milestone.

