Premier League powerhouse Manchester City appear to be leading the race to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth

The Ghanaian forward is reportedly eager for a swift move, with his £65million release clause set to take effect in January

Semenyo is understood to want the transfer finalised as quickly as possible to join the ex-European Champions

Antoine Semenyo reportedly wants a potential move to Manchester City to be finalised quickly, though Bournemouth are keen for their star to stay for key fixtures next month.

The winger has a £65million release clause in his contract, which, if activated by January 10, would allow him to leave the Cherries.

The 25-year-old's blistering form this season has attracted interest from several top clubs, including City, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Semenyo's preference is understood to be a switch to The Etihad and City are in pole position to land him once the transfer window reopens, with the player seemingly wanting things sorted quickly.

According to report by Mirror Sports, the former Bristol City forward would like the formalities of a possible transfer wrapped up as soon as possible so that he is essentially a Manchester City player when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Bournemouth, though, would like to keep him until January 10 - meaning Semenyo would, in theory, be available for crunch games against Arsenal and Tottenham before moving north to Manchester.

With Semenyo one of the Premier League's best performing attackers this term, that means the likes of Arsenal and Spurs will be keeping a keen eye on developments to see if they will come up against him before he departs the south coast.

Meanwhile, Semenyo could face an immediate setback at the Etihad Stadium, with his preferred No. 24 shirt currently unavailable, having been taken by Josko Gvardiol following his move from RB Leipzig two-and-a-half years ago.

As a result, the Black Stars forward would be forced to choose a new number should he complete a switch to the eight-time Premier League champions.

One possible alternative is the No. 42, a number he previously wore at Bristol City and during loan spells with Newport and Sunderland, while the vacant No. 12 could also be an option.

Why Guardiola likes Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola increasingly confident of winning the race to sign Semenyo, with club sources outlining why the Bournemouth forward has become such a priority target.

Interest in the Ghanaian attacker has been widespread, with all of England’s traditional big six - Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham - registering their admiration.

