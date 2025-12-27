A Spanish football coach and his three young children have been confirmed dead after a tourist boat capsized in rough seas off the coast of Indonesia

Search teams were deployed to recover the bodies of the coach with Valencia’s Women’s B team, and his three children following the tragedy

The boat, which was carrying 11 people, went down in the Padar Island Strait near the popular tourist hub of Labuan Bajo

A football coach and his three young children have died in a devastating maritime tragedy after a tourist boat capsized in violent seas whipped up by towering 10-foot waves.

Fernando Martin, a coach with Valencia CF’s Women’s B team, was among those on board when the vessel sank off the coast of Indonesia.

Fernando Martin trained Valencia CF’s Women’s B team

The victims included his children -- Elia, 12, Kike, 10, and nine-year-old Mateo.

They were travelling alongside 11 others near the popular tourist destination of Labuan Bajo when the vessel ran into trouble.

Seven people, including four crew members and a tour guide, were pulled alive from the water.

Fernando’s wife Andrea and their seven-year-old daughter Mar were among those rescued.

Valencia CF said:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Fernando Martín, coach of Valencia CF Femenino B, and three of his children in a tragic boating accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by local authorities.

“At this extremely difficult time, the Club would like to express its deepest condolences and full support to his family, friends and colleagues at Valencia CF, Valencia CF Femenino and the VCF Academy.”

Real Madrid have also paid tribute to Martin saying they are "deeply saddened" by the news.

The statement read:

"Real Madrid C. F., its president and Board of Directors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fernando Martín, Valencia C. F. Women's B coach, and three of his children, in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its horror, and extends its condolences and deepest affection to his wife, Andrea, and his daughter, Mar, at this incredibly difficult time.

"Likewise, we send our condolences to all of his family and loved ones, and the whole Valencia family. Fernando Martín has passed away at 44 years of age, alongside his children, aged 12, 10 and 9. May they rest in peace."

Football manager and his three children dead after tourist boat sinks in sea

Four crew members and a tour guide were rescued alongside the two Spanish tourists who survived, believed to be Martin's his wife and youngest daughter.

It is understood that emergency rescuers are now hunting for the remains of the Spanish football manager and his three kids.

Footage released by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed emergency workers in blue uniforms assisting survivors - some barefoot - from an inflatable orange boat and escorting them onto the shore.

Additional images captured passengers in lifejackets seated aboard a rescue vessel, while another boat powered through the darkness, sending spray into the air as it cut across the waves.

Authorities have closed Padar Island to tourists due to extreme weather conditions.

Marine accidents occur regularly in Indonesia, often due to lax safety standards and bad weather.

