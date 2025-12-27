Cristiano Ronaldo responded to his brace in Al-Nassr’s latest Saudi Pro League victory over Al Okhdood with a powerful seven-word message

His two goals in the 3–0 win moved him closer to his 1,000-goal ambition, taking his remarkable career tally to 956 goals

Ronaldo will have another opportunity to add to that total in his final match of 2025, when Al Nassr travel to face Al Ettifaq on December 30

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered another reminder of his enduring brilliance after reaching a remarkable personal landmark during Al-Nassr’s latest league success.

The Portuguese legend struck twice to move his career total to an incredible 956 goals, edging ever closer to the elusive 1000 mark that continues to fuel debate across the football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Joao Felix after the former scored the icing on the cake in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win against Al Okhdood. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images.

His brace powered Al-Nassr to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Okhdood, extending their flawless domestic run to ten wins from ten matches this season.

Ronaldo, who matched a record which had remained untouched for more than 60 years, completed his work before the interval, with his influence shaping the contest long before the final whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits 956 career goals

The opening goal arrived in the 31st minute after a well-worked set piece. Joao Felix swung in a corner that Abdulelah Al Amri flicked on at the near post, allowing Ronaldo to react quickest and guide the ball home from close range.

Below is Ronaldo's opener:

Moments before the break, the 40-year-old struck again. Marcelo Brozovic delivered a low cross into the box, and Ronaldo met it with a first-time effort that beat Samuel Portugal, doubling the advantage and putting Al Nassr firmly in control.

Below is Ronaldo's second goal:

Early in the second half, Kingsley Coman rattled the woodwork as the hosts pushed for more. Ronaldo thought he had completed his hat trick shortly after, only for VAR to rule the effort out for offside.

The final goal eventually arrived deep into stoppage time, with Joao Felix showing composure to finish calmly after being released by Nawaf Bu Washl.

According to Fotmob, Ronaldo now sits level with Felix at the summit of the Saudi Pro League scoring chart on 12 goals. Across all competitions in 2025, the veteran forward has already registered 40 strikes, underlining his relentless output.

Ronaldo's 7-word message after 956th goal

Following the match, Ronaldo turned to social media to share a short but striking message that quickly gathered attention.

“Hard work is the way to success!” he wrote, alongside a photo capturing his joy after finding the net against Okhdood.

Those words summed up the attitude that has carried him through more than two decades at the top. Discipline, hunger, and belief continue to define his approach, even as younger stars emerge around him.

Cristiano Ronaldo pumps his fist in celebration after scoring Al-Nassr's second goal against Al Okhdood. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images.

Ronaldo now turns his focus to Al Nassr’s final assignment of 2025, a challenging trip to face Al Ettifaq on December 30 at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium, per Sofascore.

With 956 goals already secured and momentum firmly on his side, the pursuit of history remains very much alive.

At an age when most players have long stepped away, Ronaldo keeps rewriting expectations, reminding fans that greatness is sustained through effort, not time.

Ronaldo's unique attribute revealed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio said Cristiano Ronaldo stands out because of his constant drive to improve.

He noted that despite already being a global star, Ronaldo kept pushing himself through discipline, sacrifice and hard work.

