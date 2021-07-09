The news about paying monthly salaries to the first and second ladies of the country has been met with severe backlash

Following the news, some people have decided to go to the supreme court for redress

This is a breakdown of the people seeking legal interpretation of the matter

On Wednesday, July 7, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles monthly.

Since then, there have been various takes from individuals and organizations in political circles and civil society.

Some of these opinions have included threats to sue and such individuals calling the move unconstitutional.

But, of course, based on the constitution of Ghana, they have a point, the spouses of the President and Vice President are not on the list of article 71 officeholders.

List of people who have sued the government over salary for Rebecca Akufo-Addo & Samira Bawumia.

Source: Facebook

For this article, we would list the names of the people who have sued the government and asked the Supreme Court's Justices to declare the decision not valid.

First on the list is Kwame Baffoe Abronye, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party. Also known as Abronye, he is the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP. The second on the list is a joint application by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Dr Clement Apaak, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament for South Dayi and Builsa South constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Youth Wing of the NDC says they will head to the supreme court to seek redress on the issue.

A press release seen by YEN.com.gh, and signed by George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the NDC, called the decision an attack on the country's constitution.

"The provisions of article 71 of the 1992 Constitution is elaborate and unambiguous by listing the public officials bound to draw their salaries from the Consolidated Fund," reads a part of the statement.

Still, on this issue, John Mahama, the former president of Ghana, has waded into the controversial issue of paying monthly salaries for the first and second ladies.

In a lengthy post on his official website, Mahama vehemently pushed against the idea calling it unconstitutional.

