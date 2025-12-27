Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Daddy Lumba, expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians who supported her and wished them well in the yuletide

Some Ghanaians abroad visited Akosua Serwaa in her German home and presented her with flowers as a way of wishing her well

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on it

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Daddy Lumba, sent a heartfelt Christmas message to Ghanaians and all those who supported her after her husband’s passing.

The mother of three expressed her gratitude to her supporters, popularly known as “Team Legal Wife.”

In a video, some Ghanaians living abroad visited Akosua Serwaa at her home in Germany. One woman stood up and spoke on behalf of the group.

She said they visited Akosua Serwaa to celebrate her for standing firm during the family and legal battles she faced after her husband died. They also wished her well for the Christmas season and prayed that God would bless her with long life, good health, prosperity, and everything she needed.

After the prayers, the woman presented her with a bouquet on behalf of those present and other supporters who could not make it.

In response, Akosua Serwaa thanked the Ghanaians who had shown her love and support. She wished everyone well for the season and prayed for long and fulfilling lives for all.

“I am grateful to all of you for the love you’ve shown me. I wish you all a Merry Christmas. I pray God be with you all. Let us continue to live in love and harmony. God bless you all.”

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's season greetings

Samiraabdullah442 said:

"Awwwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️our mama, the producer of their star, who Jah bless."

Otemaaamoah wrote:

"Awwwwwwn, my mama merry Christmas oooo. I love you sooo much. I beg enjoy this festive season like never before. Team legal wives, we love and cherish you soo much 😍😍😍😍😍."

Ahwenepa_nancy said:

"This woman is still wearing black after everything??? Hmmm."

Akuaampoh wrote:

"As a woman and a wife, being calm and respectful to your husband is good, but when it leads to being taken advantage of, that's the time to draw the line, put your foot down and say no."

Akuaampoh said:

"This woman is the calmest woman I've seen on this planet. No wonder a dishonest man took advantage of her like that, awww😢."

Linda.okyere wrote:

"Her beauty is coming back, and I'm so happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Mavisgoodlife said:

"Awwwwwwwwwwwww Maa. We love you bebreee❤️❤️😍."

Sadyonthe_move wrote:

"Yeah, someone chopped a few onions in this video. Praying for strength for her.😢."

Holy7918 said:

"Mmmttteeewwww.... You people should let us think wai na wonye obiaaaa."

