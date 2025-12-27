Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, narrated how his senior sister helped him in his music career when he started rapping and the faith she had in him

According to Sarkodie, it was his elder sister who introduced him to some top musicians at the time, and she believed he would be great in the future

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the story Sarkodie narrated

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has shared the crucial role his elder sister played in his music career and expressed deep gratitude to her.

Sarkodie narrates the key role her elder sister played at the start of his music career. Photo credit: Sarkodie

Source: Twitter

Sarkodie took the microphone at his sister’s wedding reception to share parts of his journey and how instrumental she was to his success.

In a video shared on Facebook, Sarkodie said his sister defied all odds to meet top musicians at the time and introduced him to them. He added that she believed in him when no one thought his music career would amount to anything.

“My sister did all she could to meet top musicians, including Castro and KK Fosu, to introduce me to them. She is my biggest manager. When no one saw my future, my sister knew that one day I would be great,” he said.

He promised to always be there for his sister even though she is now married, acknowledging the immense support she gave him throughout his music career. He congratulated his brother-in-law and said he made the best decision by choosing his sister.

“The best decision you made was to marry my sister,” he said.

The musician wished his sister and her husband well and prayed for a lasting and successful marriage.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Sarkodie celebrating his sister

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by ZionFelix on Facebook. Read them below:

King Sark said:

"Who amongst us notices that Sarkodie talked and action dey resemble Opambour😃😃😃."

Cross Kwame wrote:

"Big sister is a big sister ❤️."

Edward Amfo said:

"Beautiful things we love to see."

Mayy Vis wrote:

"Gratitude and loyalty."

Okoe Bartels Shocker said:

"Gratitude is the biggest Attitude 👍❤️."

Akosua Akosua Pokuaa wrote:

"Congratulations. Sark you do all 😍."

Ganga Lee said:

"Even the talk sef be rap,listen well."

Source: YEN.com.gh