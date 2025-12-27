Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about potential changes to his squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window

Antoine Semenyo’s impressive form this season has fuelled speculation over a possible January move, with Man City reportedly emerging as his preferred destination

The 25-year-old has registered 12 goal contributions for Bournemouth in 17 Premier League appearances during the 2025/26 campaign

Pep Guardiola has finally addressed the growing speculation surrounding possible changes to Manchester City’s squad as the January transfer window approaches.

With rumours swirling and several names linked to the Etihad, the City manager offered a measured response that leaves the door open to movement while refusing to commit to specifics.

At the centre of the chatter is Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, whose performances this season have forced his name into conversations involving England’s elite clubs.

Guardiola reacts to potential Semenyo purchase

Manchester City’s interest in Semenyo has intensified amid reports of a release clause valued at around £65 million pounds if triggered by January 10, 2026.

The Ghana international has enjoyed a productive campaign, emerging as Bournemouth’s most reliable attacking outlet.

Across 17 Premier League appearances, the 25-year-old has registered nine goals and three assists, per Transfermarkt, placing him third on the league’s scoring chart behind Erling Haaland (19) and Igor Thiago (11).

That form has drawn attention from Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and City.

However, respected transfer insider Fabrizio Romano suggests the Black Stars forward is leaning towards a switch to the blue side of Manchester, a preference that has only fuelled speculation of an imminent deal.

Speaking to the club’s official channels ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, Guardiola remained cautious when asked about January business.

“Everything can happen,” he said. “Last season, when we started it, I never could’ve expected going into the transfer window with four or five players [being signed] – we had [so many] players injured.”

According to CityXtra, Manchester City are confident of reaching an agreement with Bournemouth in January.

Such a move could trigger a reshuffle, with Oscar Bobb potentially considering an exit, either on loan or permanently, in search of regular minutes.

While a move to City promises trophies and Champions League football for Semenyo, competition for places remains fierce.

Phil Foden has rediscovered his sharpest form, while Jeremy Doku has made the left-wing position his own, raising questions about how quickly the 25-year-old would feature consistently.

Bournemouth's stance on Semenyo's departure

From Bournemouth’s perspective, the situation is delicate. Results have dipped, with Andoni Iraola’s side winless in the league since their October 26 success over Nottingham Forest. Losing their top scorer mid-season would be a significant blow.

The Cherries are hoping to keep Semenyo until at least January 10, which would allow him to feature in key fixtures against Arsenal and Tottenham before any potential move north.

“Obviously I don’t want to lose him," Iraola said, as quoted by The Herald Series.

"This is quite clear, but there are some situations that are not under my control. He will be available to play again in three days [versus Chelsea] and then the next one and I hope he plays a lot more with us.”

As January draws closer, Semenyo’s future looks set to dominate headlines, with Guardiola’s calm words doing little to quiet the growing buzz.

Semenyo faces setback at Man City

