Arnold Elavanyo Mensah has reacted to the apology rendered by Shatta Wale

According to the entertainment journalist, the dancehall artiste has done the honourable thing

Shatta Wale faced stiff opposition and massive backlash after he went on a ranting-spree attacking #FixTheCountry protesters

On-air and on-screen entertainment personality, Arnold Elavanyo Mensah, has shared his view on Shatta Wale's apology over his #FixTheCountry rants on Facebook.

While speaking in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, Arnold Mensah indicated that the Ayoo hitmaker had done the honourable thing by asking for forgiveness from Ghanaians.

"Finally, Shatta Wale did the honorable thing by apologising to his fans and Ghanaians by extension. This move is very commendable and manly. No matter how big or strong one is, bottom line is that we are all humans and for that matter, fallible. So when one goes wrong it is only proper to identify the wrong, acknowledge that you did wrong, and then move on to apologise."

Arnold went on to say that Shatta Wale's comments did not obviously go down well with Ghanaians owing to how sensitive the discourse in the media space.

Arnold Elavanyo Mensah reacts to Shatta Wale's apology to Ghanaians.

He said the dancehall star's comments were met with stiff opposition so he had to act fast to save face and also appease his huge following.

"Clearly, Shatta cannot say his fans and Ghanaians were happy with his recent social media rants with regards to the #fixthenation movement. His rants were met with stiff opposition from his own quarters. This should tell you the level of disappointment people felt with his utterances. Some of them went ahead to advice him to apologise and withdraw some of the things he said. He also lost some following. But as soon as he apologised, he started getting some of the followers he lost back.

It was a good move to apologise even though a little late, the honorable thing was done and the harm that his posts caused could be mitigated. Abass Sariki stepped in and advised the dancehall star to thread cautiously. We all have a master, don't we?"

The experienced entertainment journalist said he was sure Shatta Wale had picked some valuable lessons from the episode and would act better in the future.

He then added that now that the Taking Over hitmaker had put the matter behind him, it was going to boost his brand image and also get him more support for his craft.

"I am sure Shatta Wale has taken a cue from what happened. I urge all those who felt insulted by his rants, to forgive him. I also urge all those who unfollowed him to follow him back. He is our own and he is super talented. He needs our support at all times and let's also have it at the back of our minds that he is human and can make genuine mistakes."

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale took to Facebook to indicate that he was very sorry for his comments in relation to the #FixTheCountry protests.

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian, Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay Isaiah, famed as Ntimination, has sent an apology the way of former president John Dramani Mahama.

In a Twitter post made by the comedian and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ntimination indicated that the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress suffered a lot of verbal attacks.

According to the Kejetia vrs Makola cast, these attacks were made possible fulling a smear campaign spearheaded by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Source: Yen