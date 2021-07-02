Most Rev. Philip Naameh has blasted the security agencies for being loyal to the New Patriotic Party and neglecting their duty

In an interview on Peace FM with Akwasi Aboagye, he said it is a pity that the personnel of these agencies are killing Ghanaians

He added that Ghanaians have the right to speak up when all is not well

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, has lashed out at the security services in Ghana for their loyalty to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) instead of to the citizens.

He made the statement in an interview on Neat 100.9 FM whilst speaking about the shooting and death of two people by security personnel in the Ejura Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region.

Ejura: Security services are loyal to NPP and killing Ghanaians - Most Rev Philip Naameh. Photo source: Facebook (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo)

Ibrahim 'kaaka' Muhammed, a 40-year-old father of six, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities. It ended in a shooting by security personnel and the death of two people.

It is on the back of these incidents that a lot of prominent Ghanaians have added their voice to calls for the insecurity in the country to be dealt with, and the Most Reverend is one of such people who has also condemned the manner in which security personnel attack citizens.

“What we are saying is that, it is a great pity that people who are trained and paid to protect all Ghanaians end up in the name of loyalty to a particular party, the party in government are shooting and killing innocent Ghanaians," Naameh told host, Akwasi Aboagye.

"We say this is very distasteful and doesn't represent the values of democracy that we are still trying to build up. We think that the Fix Ghana campaign which was going on is a rightful opinion of any Ghanaian to say that the party we have voted into government is not doing the best that it could. And especially if it has made so many promises that within this time, they were going to solve the problems of Ghana. I think it's legitimate for people to stand and say 'you are not doing that.' and this is not a crime."

Meanwhile, DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General, Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, has pushed back against claims that Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed was killed because of his involvement in the #FixTheCountry campaign.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, she stated that evidence gathered so far by the service does not support the widely held belief.

