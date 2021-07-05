Efia Odo has taken a break from her involvement in the calls for the government to #FixTheCountry

According to the model, her mental health was at stake following all that was going on

Efia Odo prior to this announcement has been an active player in the affairs of the viral "#FixTheCountry movement

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian model and actress, Andrea Owusu, known to many as Efia Odo has announced that she is taking a break from her activism with the popular #FixTheCountry movement.

Taking to her Instagram page, Efia Odo broke the sad news to her fans and followers and asked that they bear with her.

According to her, the recent issues with her involvement with the #FixTheCountry group was affecting her mental health and she needed to take a break.

My mental health is at stake - Efia Odo 'abandons' #FixTheCountry activities. Source: Instagram

Source: Original

She indicated that her intentions for the country were as pure as gold but the recent developments in the country have become too heavy for her to bear.

Efia Odo went on to say that she was not political but her love for the country and humanity had taken a different turn.

Her post read: "I will like to take this time to let you know that I'm going on a Hiatus. My mental health is at stale at the moment. My love for this country and humanity has turned into something I am not, political. I am of peace and equality. My heart and intentions are as pure as gold. Things are too heavy for me right now. Take care."

She however turned off the comment section to prevent people from sharing their thoughts on her decision.

Efia Odo has been a very active player in the #FixTheCountry movement that started some months back to get the leadership of the nation to act right and fix issues facing Ghanaians.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A few weeks ago, her activism led to her arrest along with some 15 other people who were seen chanting outside an Accra High Court.

They were however released hours after they were picked up from the premises of the court by gun-wielding policemen.

Speaking about fixing the country, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known widely by the stage name Shatta Wale, has rendered an apology over his recent rants about #FixTheCountry.

In a Facebook post, the dancehall icon indicated that he was sorry to his fans over his words and asked them to look forward to “the journey ahead”.

Shatta Wale said he had been spoken to and open reflection, noticed that he had erred and came out to apologise to all those who were offended by his words.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen