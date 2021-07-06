Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, has taken a swipe at the Ghana National Service over their response to the Makola fire outbreak

The Black Stars player said it is wrong for the service to say they did not have water to douse the fire

He questioned how they get water to wash their cars but have none when it comes to attending to fire emergencies

Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, has called out the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) following what Ghanaians have described as a poor attitude in managing the Makola fire outbreak.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Atsu wondered why the GNFS would wash its car with water but when there is fire, it would say it has no water to work with.

Atsu was commenting on a post by YEN.com.gh, in which some eyewitnesses and traders at the Makola market were reacting to the fire outbreak.

Fire service will be washing the car with water but when there is fire, they will say there is no water. I’ve seen it all.

He added that Ghana is a funny country:

This country errr

Makola fire outbreak

Atsu’s comment comes on the heels of the attitude of the GNFS toward the fire that razed down shops at the Makola market and destroyed goods and property worth billions of cedis.

The fire started on Monday morning, and according to eyewitnesses, it was caused by a generator.

However, Fire Service personnel were alleged to have arrived late at the fire scene, stating they had no fuel and water at the time the call to them came through.

KOD blasts GNFS

Meanwhile, it is not only Atsu that has called out the GNFS.

Media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly called KOD, has also taken a swipe at the service for failing Ghanaians, particularly the traders who were at the mercy of the fire.

"Pls pardon me; is it not stupid for the fire service to sit at their stations with no water in their fire engines? How do we even explain this? This same nonsense happens all the time there’s a fire outbreak," reads part of his post. "So they sit there and work lotto numbers or what? Fire service needs fixing too,” KOD angrily wrote on Facebook.

