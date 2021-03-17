Rapper Medikal has flaunted his closet filled with many clothes and shoes

He was carrying his daughter, Island Frimpong, in his arm while he played with her

Many people have praised the father and daughter for their video

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has put his closet on display flaunting so many clothes and shoes in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

His closet is large and houses all kinds of expensive designer wear any rich man like Medikal could boast of.

He also held his daughter, Island Frimpong, in his arms, and the proud look on Medikal’s face could not be missed.

A collage of rapper Medikal. Photo credit: @amgmedikal/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

Fans have admired the video and have showered praises on the father and daughter.

Cbblog, for instance, commented that Medikal and Island Frimpong are cute together:

cbbloggh: “Baby @islandfrimpong and her daddy @amgmedikal are too cute in this video.”

Maame also admired the father and daughter:

maame5361: “Nice one.”

Sparto described it as sweet:

sparto_raukhid: “Sweet.”

Odra welcomed Island into the Frimpong family:

odra.mintah: “U are welcome baby island.”

Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter

Meanwhile, Island was in the news recently following a video of her learning how to sit all by herself.

The little girl is seen sitting on the floor in their hall while playing with her mother and her toy.

She is seen beaming with smiles and laughter as her mother played with her and handed over the toy to her.

Fella could not keep calm watching her daughter sit as she is heard screaming “Daddy’s girl, Daddy’s girl.”

Ayisha Modi and Ofori Amponsah’s daughter

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Ayisha Modi's daughter whom she had with Highlife legend Ofori Amponsah.

Oforiwaa Amponsah was accompanying her mother to an event held in the USA, where they live together.

The video captures Ayisha’s daughter as a tall and gorgeous lady walking hand in hand with her mother.

Jackie Appiah's tall 15-year-old son

Also, photos of Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Peter Agyemang, have been published.

Damien is looking all grown up and tall at age 15, and he has been admired by many.

The handsome boy Damien, named after his father, seems to have his swag on just like his mother, the beautiful Jackie Appiah.

Source: Yen