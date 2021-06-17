Video of Ghanaian university students kneeling inside lecture hall pops up

A short video and photos showing students of a Ghanaian university kneeling in a lecture hall have emerged online

Social media user, @naftechgh_com posted the visuals online, claiming the incident occurred at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

The visuals have garnered reactions and varied comments on social media

Visuals showing students of a popular Ghanaian university kneeling in a lecture hall have emerged on social media.

A social media user with the Twitter handle, @naftechgh_com, posted a clip of the students kneeling in a classroom for an offence yet to be known.

According to @naftechgh_com, the incident happened at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Video of Ghanaian university's students kneeling inside lecture hall pops up. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Twitter

''Why? university now turn basic school. UPSA system isn’t working, every 1-minute biaaa kneel down nam mu,'' @naftechgh_com captioned the video, in which a woman believed to be a lecturer is heard lecturing.

The kneeling students can be seen in the video watching the white marker board attentively while their colleagues sat comfortably.

Although it remains unconfirmed whether indeed the kneeling incident happened at UPSA, some netizens, especially on Twitter have been reacting to the video and photos.

Some claimed that the university is notorious for enforcing conservative rules on students even though they are in a tertiary institution and should be treated as adults.

Others also made fun of the incident, indicating that such actions are only supposed to happen in basic schools where pupils who are under age are punished publicly.

Meanwhile, the University of Professional Studies has not responded to either deny or confirm that the incident occurred in the school.

Source: Yen