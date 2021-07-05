Kennedy Agyapong has shared what he believes will make a good man marry a woman

In an interview on Net 2 Television, he stated that a woman who knows how to cook will certainly be married

He also added that he tells his daughters about this concept

Controversial politician, Kennedy Agyapong has shared a statement on what he thinks will make a man decide to make a woman his wife.

Speaking during an interview on Net 2 Television, he claimed that a woman's ability to cook is a sure bet to accelerating a man's decision to ask for a woman's hand in marriage.

A good man will not marry you if you don't know how to cook - Kennedy Agyapong. Photo source: Facebook (HON. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (M.P. Assin North Constituency)

"You can get every job in the world, if you don't know how to cook, so every day I tell them (his daughters) your mother is a good cook so stand by her and watch," stated Agyapong.

Speaking further, he mentioned that he talks to his daughters about the idea.

"Two of them (Ohenewaa and Tracy) are fantastic. The food they can cook, and then others they hang around and then go pick their books. When they get to 26 and above, they would realize only books will help," said the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

"everything is in stages. First, I said education, now it's time for marriage. Then what it takes for a woman to get married. It is not only your beauty or knowledge. It's how serviceable you are at home to your man. And for the first service, you should be a good cook. Otherwise, you are in trouble so I am telling them all these things. Eventually, they will learn and succeed."

On June 17, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong had flown his second wife and daughters to Dubai to celebrate his 61st birthday.

He and his family are seen sitting at the table for dinner at the plush Bulgari Yacht Club in Jumeirah Bay.

Meanwhile, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known widely by the stage name Shatta Wale, has rendered an apology over his recent rants about the #FixTheCountry campaign.

