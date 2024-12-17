Ghanaian media personality Caroline Sampson made such a lovely bride in the trending videos on Instagram

The eloquent and outspoken female celebrity modelled for a top male fashion designer and a jeweller in their Awareso campaign

Some social media users have commented on Caroline Sampson's trending videos that are circulating online

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Caroline Sampson has an indelible mark with her gorgeous kente gown.

The 40-year-old model looked splendid in a strapless kente gown cliched to her body as she strutted majestically.

Caroline Sampson slays in a beautiful kente gown. Photo credit: @carolinesampson.

Source: Instagram

Caroline Sampson accessorised her look with five sets of colourful beads and matching hair accessories to educate her fans on how a bride from Greater Accra usually dresses for her traditional wedding.

Caroline Sampson wore flawless makeup and a Barbie-inspired hairstyle while showing off her gold rings.

The mother-of-one shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Adorned with a profusion of accessories made with Ghanaian/Krobo beads by @selinabeb and a @quophiakotuahghana kente outfit, she embodies the essence of Ghanaian tradition and culture. 😍😍😍

This is our take on the modern Ga-Adangbe traditional bride ensemble. ‘AWARESO- The Traditional Ghanaian Bride."

Watch the video below:

Caroline Sampson slays in a kente gown

Some social media users have commented on Caroline Sampson's breathtaking kente outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

sellygalley stated:

"Behold my dearest 😍😍😍."

therebeccadonkor stated:

"Breathtaking 😍😍."

gloriabuckman stated:

"CAROOOOOOOOOOO!!! DANG 🔥😍😍😍."

senamapril stated:

"Gorg 🔥."

jackie_z_my_name stated:

"Ei GenZ, you did the photoshoot without your bridesmaids?😳😳😳."

kusimensah stated:

"Caroline, you are the best 😍."

roselynlamptey stated:

"@caroline4real Carooooooo🔥🔥🔥🔥."

asareprincebeauty stated:

"Beautiful 🤩 ❤️❤️🔥."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Very beautiful 🔥❤💝❤🔥."

braakwaku stated:

"Atu. Hwɛ ne fɛ bi."

ballyqueenbeautystudio stated:

"Stunning 😍."

selinabm stated:

"So beautiful, love it! 😍❤️😍."

vanessa_gyan stated:

"Stunning!."

jerryjustice stated:

"Sweet 👌🏾."

theresephrieda stated:

"Beautiful ❤️."

Caroline Sampson rocks a stylish pantsuit

Radio personality Caroline Sampson looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out to an event in a custom-made dress designed by Kente.

She wore a simple short bob hairstyle and flawless makeup and styled her look with a colourful clutch purse to complete her look.

Check out the photo below:

Caroline Sampson trends on her 40th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Caroline Sampson, who wore a black two-piece outfit to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The style influencer wore a gorgeous outfit designed by a famous fashion brand in Ghana for a lovely photoshoot.

Some social media users, especially corporate women, have commented on the details of her classy look.

Source: YEN.com.gh