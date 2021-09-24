Young Nigerian ladies have been breaking boundaries and stereotypes, teaching people the real meaning of independence.

In recent times, these ladies have even held their heads high in professions the traditional Nigerian society deems unfit for women.

The ladies are hardworking. Photo source: @bbcnespidgin

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at five ladies who do not care about people's opinions as they work hard to make money.

1. Amarachi Ihezie

Amarachi's story motivated many weeks ago as the graduate dumped her teaching profession and opted for being a keke driver.

The lady said that her teaching job was paying her peanuts with the toxicity she had to endure at work. Amarachi revealed that she sometimes makes N8000 driving.

2. Fortune Okundaye

When Fortune was coming to Lagos state from Delta, she thought her daddy's brother would settle all her education bills.

The lady confronted the challenges life threw her way and became an okada rider to fend for herself. She was able to pay school fees from the business.

3. Naomi Apegba

Naomi's story touches the heart. The lady in search of how to save and pay for school fees took her chances out of her parents' home.

With her snacks making skill, she would make some buns, eggrolls, and sell to the public for profits. That is how she has been paying her rent and saving for university education.

4. Jennifer Efemonghe

Despite the fact that Jennifer had parents who could still take care of basic needs, the lady sought independence.

She became a site labourer so she can augment what would come from home. Her story touched many people's hearts and she was able to get a scholarship in the university.

5. Lasisi Romoke Adunbarin

Despite her workplace being far from home, Romoke always braves it every day just because she wants to have enough saved for a university degree.

As a side hustle, the young hardworking lady also works on weekends as a cleaner for anybody needing her service.

