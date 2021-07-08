The minority in parliament do not seem to agree with the decision to pay the spouses of the president and his vice

They said they will go to the Supreme Court to seek redress over the decision to approve the payment of their salaries

The MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor stated that the Minority Whip, Muntaka Mubarak said the move is an illegality

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Members of Parliament on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side who form the minority in parliament do not seem to agree with the decision to pay the spouses of the president and his vice.

The minority MPs have revealed that they will go to the Supreme Court to seek redress over the decision to approve the payment of their salaries.

The approval by Parliament has formalized the payment of remuneration to the spouses of the President and Vice President who were placed on allowances until now.

NDC MPs to seek redress at Supreme Court over payment of salaries to 1st, 2nd ladies

Source: UGC

In a report filed by Starrnews, the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor stated that the Minority Whip, Muntaka Mubarak said the move is an illegality.

He said the executive was asked to shelve that portion of the report.

Dafeamekpor disclosed he is in the process of filing a suit at the Supreme Court over the matter

He said “as we speak, I’m in the process of filing a writ at the Supreme Court. Hopefully, tomorrow by this time, the writ would have been filed. We want to interrogate the issues, the committee had no mandate to make the kind of recommendation they did.”

“The terms of reference of the committee were to review the emoluments of Article 71 office-holders. They didn’t tell them to go and review the condition of services of a person who does not fall within Article 71 officeholders.”

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the first lady, Rebecca-Akufo-Addo, together with the second lady and wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia will going forward, be on a monthly salary scheme from the government of Ghana.

In a report filed by Ghanaweb, this decision to pay them was made after the government adopted a recommendation by an emolument committee which was approved by the seventh parliament.

This new arrangement will see to it that the spouses of both Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are paid contrary to what was practiced by previous governments.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen