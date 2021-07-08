Kennedy Agyapong's statement to fix Ghana in two years has been ridiculed

In a series of posts online, Ghanaians laughed off the comment

They asked him to channel the energy into helping the current government

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Kennedy Agyapong's assertion that he will fix the country in two years if he were president has been met with contempt.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the statement made by Agyapong during an interview on the Good Evening Ghana show. He stated that he will be very clear in ensuring that things are done perfectly well.

Mouth mouth k3k3; Kennedy Agyapong's 'presidential fixing talk' greeted with contempt. Photo source: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Source: Instagram

"If I want to be president, I will be president in style ooo... You want to fix the country? You will see that in two years Ghana has been fixed," stated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency.

His comments have been met with scorn with many questioning why he is not helping the ruling party to fix the country if he has the ability to do so.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some from our Facebook page.

Frederick Kweku Essilfie Ennin had to remind the country of a previous promise: "Too much talk in this country. I even remember the current president also promised to transform Ghana in 18 months when he was campaigning for power then"

Mohammed Sani wants Agyapong to help fix the country now: "Your party is in power so use that ideal to help your party to fix the country now, his neck love precedency"

Patience Akuffu supports Mohammed's thinking: "Thank you very much. But please help your brother Nana Addo the president first then later we will talk soon about yours"

Mahama Soalisu has a question for Agyapong: "Pls have you finished fixing your constituency?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Still, on Agyapong, he has shared the secret behind being an outspoken person.

In a new interview with Ghanaian-British television presenter, Dentaa Amoateng, he stated that his wealth, and not being worried about losing it inspires him to speak his mind all the time.

Meanwhile, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, also known as Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken the government to court over monthly salaries for the wives of the President and his Vice.

On Wednesday, July 7, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid on a monthly basis.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh