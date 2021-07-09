The biggest aircraft in the world, Antonov An-225 Mriya, was received at the Kotoka International Airport days ago

At the time it was manufactured, only two of Antonov An-225 Mriya were made and still exists in the world

The aircraft has a maximum payload of 250 tons and a cargo hold capacity of 1,100 cubic meters

Antonov An-225 Mriya, the largest airplane in the world touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana on July 7, 2021, after flying from Leipzig.

According to aviationghana.com, the successful landing of the six- engine plane, further cements Kotoka International Airport’s reputation as a world-class airport capable of accommodating all aircraft types.

It is indicated that at the time of manufacturing, only two of Antonov An-225 Mriya, the biggest aircraft were made aircraft which have a maximum payload of 250 tons and a cargo hold capacity of 1,100 cubic meters.

Antonov An-225 Mriya: Largest Aircraft in the World Lands in Ghana Credit: aviationghana.com

Source: UGC

The Antonov An-225, came back in the skies after 10 months as the aircraft's operations were paused in August 2020, according to RadarBox.com.

Antonov Airlines has witnessed a steady flow of business from operating flights into Afghanistan using the An-225 and the marginally smaller An-124.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, two Ghanaian brothers teamed up to build a small aircraft capable of flying short distances and are hopeful that with investor support, they could do better and bigger work.

The two brothers, Isaac Otoo and Jacob Larbi have successfully built a light aircraft, albeit using what may be described as scrap materials.

Otoo and Larbi, who told TV3 that they were inspired by 20th-century inventor brothers, Wilbur and Orville Wright, are looking for an investor who could invest in their dream to a mutual business end.

The brothers say they have always been inclined towards mechanics and engineering. They hope to make a wider impact with their talent.

