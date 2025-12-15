Daddy Lumba’s children with Akosua Serwaa and family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu appeared to get into an awkward encounter during the late musician’s final funeral rites

In a video, Abusuapanin attempted to hug the children, but it appeared Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara Fosuh declined the gesture, while their stepsibling Denise Fosuh warmly accepted

The final funeral rites of highlife icon Daddy Lumba were held in Kumasi on December 13, 2025, after months of legal disputes that threatened to derail the event till the final day

A video of Daddy Lumba’s children with Akosua Serwaa in an awkward encounter with his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, at the final funeral rites of the late musician has stirred reactions online.

The funeral of the late highlife icon Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, was held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Heroes Park located at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The contentious funeral occurred after months of legal battles and social media feuds between supporters of his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa and the late singer’s immediate family, led by his sister Ernestina Fosuh, opposed the December 13 funeral date for various reasons, while Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni pushed for the burial to swiftly occur.

On December 12, the Accra High Court finally cleared the way for the funeral to be held after a deadline for the immediate family to pay Abusuapanin GH₵ 2million to injunct the funeral passed.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the court case over Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Daddy Lumba’s kids ‘snub’ Abususpanin at funeral

After losing the legal battle, Akosua Serwaa, Ernestina Fosuh, and most members of the late singer’s immediate family boycotted the December 13 funeral.

Akosua Serwaa’s children, however, made their way to Ghana to attend their late father’s funeral, stirring conversations online.

Many Ghanaians said their decision to attend the funeral, contrary to their mother’s wishes, indicated that they did not support her.

Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara Fosuh were spotted at the funeral in a sombre mood as their father was buried.

They also attended a Thanksgiving Service held on December 14 to commemorate the successful burial of the late legend.

Following the funeral’s conclusion, a video has emerged on social media appearing to show an awkward encounter between Akosua Serwaa’s children and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

In the video, the happy Abusuapanin walked towards Calvin and his stepsister, Denise Fosuh, in an attempt to hug them both.

Denise hugged the family head, but Calvin appeared to decline the chance to hug Abusuapanin.

He also moved towards Calvin’s sisters, Charlyn and Ciara, but neither chose to hug him.

The video of the moment has stirred drama on social media, with many Ghanaians interpreting the video as proof that Akosua Serwaa’s children had not betrayed their mother as others had speculated.

The TikTok video of Abusuapanin and Akosua Serwaa’s kids is below.

Reactions to Abusuapanin’s encounter with Lumba’s kids

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Abusuapanin and Akosua Serwaa's children at their late father’s funeral.

Lyn Lynda said:

"Yes! Their presence doesn’t mean they don’t side with their mom. You think if their mom didn’t give them the go-ahead, they will come to the funeral? They came to their dad’s funeral, and it’s normal."

🫧Serwaa🫧 wrote:

"I can see Charlyn even nodded her head 😂."

Akushika commented:

"The children are careful."

Bygails said:

"They are just there to see their dad for the last 😂. Wait for the main funeral 🥰."

Daddy Lumba's son Calvin Fosuh attends his father's funeral at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on December 13, 2025. Image credit: @gossips24tv

Daddy Lumba’s children pay tribute at funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s children delivered an emotional tribute to their late father at his final funeral rites.

In a video, the late highlife icon's children, led by the eldest child, Calvin, shared fond memories of their late father, stated the values he instilled in them before his passing.

