Papa Shee has detailed the reason behind Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa's absence from her late husband's funeral

In an interview, the evangelist also explained why several members of the late singer's family and traditional leaders failed to attend the event

Many Ghanaians took to social media to react to Papa Shee's remarks about Akosua Serwaa's absence at the funeral service

Former hiplife musician turned evangelist Nana Yaw Akosah, popularly known as Papa Shee, has explained why the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, failed to attend her late husband's funeral in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Daddy Lumba passed away at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a battle with illness.

Several important Ghanaian dignitaries, including Nana Acheampong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Dr Frank Amoakohene, attended the solemn event.

Some family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his children, younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and second wife Odo Broni, were present to bid farewell to the late singer.

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, elder sister Ernestina Fosu, Papa Shee, and other members of the immediate family, who were in a public dispute with the Abusuapanin over the funeral arrangements, did not attend the event.

Papa Shee speaks on Akosua Serwaa's absence

In an interview on Adom TV's "Badwam" morning show on Monday, December 15, 2025, Papa Shee noted that Akosua Serwaa was still in Germany and did not travel with her children for Daddy Lumba's funeral service.

He claimed that his late mentor's first wife was not formally invited or notified about her late husband's funeral service, which was held on December 13. He noted that she only heard about the funeral through hearsay and decided to commit the matter to God.

The evangelist claimed that Daddy Lumba's family head also failed to invite several traditional leaders in the Ashanti Region, including the Nsutahene, Parkosohene, and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He further explained that several members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family were unable to attend the burial because they lived abroad and had appealed for the ceremony to be postponed to another date so everyone could be present.

Papa Shee noted that he also stayed away from the funeral out of respect for elders who had withdrawn from the arrangements, choosing instead to remain at home in worship.

The Instagram video of Papa Shee explaining why Akosua Serwaa did not attend her late husband's funeral is below:

Akosua Serwaa's dispute with Abusuapanin over funeral

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on July 26, 2025, and the one-week observance a month later (August 30).

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based wife, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the Ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The court's decision did not go down well with the late musician's first widow, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Akosua Serwaa's absence from funeral stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Official_nanaquajonti commented:

"God will bless you, Papa Shee. I need a friend like Papa Shee, whom I can lean on even in my absence. You really did what you could, and you stood by the truth."

Estherserwaaawuah wrote:

"If she wasn't invited, why did her kids come?"

Dezember_veryown said:

"God bless you, Evangelist. Your reward is in heaven and not these nay-sayers. A friend and brother like you is hard to find."

Daddy Lumba's sister explains brother's covered face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's sister explained why her late brother's face was covered at his funeral.

In a video, Faustina Fosu claimed that her late brother requested that his face be kept private from mourners in a will he left before he passed away.

Daddy Lumba's sister's remarks about the decision to cover her late brother's face triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

