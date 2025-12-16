Nana Agradaa’s junior pastor and self-styled ‘son’, Agradaa ba Gyemeso, sparked controversy after throwing shade at Appiah Biblical following the conclusion of their long-running court case Appiah Biblical reached a plea bargain with the jailed televangelist on December 16, 2025, requiring her to pay him GH₵50,000 in compensation After the plea deal was accepted by the Accra High Court, Agradaa's 'son' jabbed Appiah Biblical, claiming he had requested a far higher compensation

Nana Agradaa’s junior pastor and self-acclaimed ‘son’, Agradaa ba Gyemeso, stirred controversy on social media after taking a jab at Appiah Biblical.

The long-running court case between Nana Agradaa and her fellow pastor came to an end on December 16, 2025.

The jailed televangelist had been accused of publishing her colleague's explicit images on her television channel, Thunder TV (now Today’s TV).

She and two accomplices, including her brother, 1 Gig, faced charges related to breaching the cybersecurity act of Ghana.

Despite being sentenced to a 15-year jail term for fraud and charlatanic advertisement in July, Nana Agradaa has had to periodically return to court to deal with ongoing proceedings in the Appiah Biblical case.

During a previous hearing, Nana Agradaa stated her intentions to pursue a plea deal with the Attorney General's department and Appiah Biblical’s lawyers to bring an end to the case.

On December 16, Appiah Biblical announced that a deal had been reached, which required the televangelist to pay GH₵50,000 in compensation to Appiah Biblical as well as a fine of GH₵12,000 to the court.

He said he agreed to the deal after the televangelist sent many prominent Ghanaian men of God to beg on her behalf, including Bishop Salifu Amoako.

Nana Agradaa’s ‘son’ teases Appiah Biblical

After the court hearing during which the plea bargain was finalised, the jailed preacher’s ‘son’, Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, took a jab at Appiah Biblical.

He shared a video in which someone off-camera asked him if it was true that Appiah Biblical had demanded GH₵ 500,000, a Land Cruiser and a mansion before dropping the charges.

Nana Agradaa's 'son' did not directly answer the question but started singing a song indicating that all of the pastor's dreams had gone to waste.

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to Agradaa Ba Gyemeso's video, with some claiming his shade was coming too soon after the case's conclusion.

Nana Agradaa's 'son' weeps after court appearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa's 'son' broke down in tears after she appeared before the Accra High Court on December 2, 2025.

A viral video showed the jailed televangelist being escorted to the court premises by prison officers who covered her entire body to keep her hidden from the public.

In a video shared on December 3, Agradaa Ba Gyemeso shed tears over his 'mother's' suffering in jail and called on God to intervene on her behalf.

