Ajagurajah has sparked fresh debate after publicly sharing strong spiritual thoughts about the future of Abu Trica

In a widely shared TikTok video, the spiritual leader stated that Abu Trica would not spend more than six months behind bars

His comments followed the high-profile arrest of the Ghanaian socialite, whose lavish lifestyle had long drawn public attention

Controversial spiritual leader Ajagurajah has placed himself at the centre of public discussion after speaking about the fate of the trending online “big boy,” Abu Trica.

Through words delivered with confidence and conviction, the spiritual leader, who is known officially as Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, claimed that events surrounding the socialite would not unfold the way many expect.

In a video shared by Tommyblogger on TikTok, the Ghanaian spiritual leader stated that Abu Trica would not be sentenced to a lengthy prison term.

According to him, the socialite would not spend more than six months in jail, insisting that his statement was rooted in spiritual insight.

As the clip circulated rapidly, viewers were drawn not only to the message but also to the certainty with which it was delivered.

These statements came shortly after the arrest of Abu Trica on December 11, 2025, an incident that sent ripples across social media and beyond.

The wealthy Ghanaian, known for showcasing a flamboyant lifestyle online, is alleged to have been connected to a romance scam involving $8 million.

The arrest reportedly followed collaboration between the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Ghanaian security agencies, a move that quickly became a topic of intense national conversation.

Public divided over arrest and government role

Across digital platforms, opinions remain sharply divided.

While some citizens expressed disappointment over the government’s role in supporting the arrest, others praised authorities for standing firm in the pursuit of justice, regardless of borders or social status.

The debate has continued to grow, fueled by emotional commentary, political undertones, and differing views on accountability.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Peeps react to Ajagurajah’s prophecies

YEN.com.gh compiled several reactions from social media users responding to Ajagurajah’s video and claims:

@mustaphanyass66 wrote:

“I trust you papa.”

Larbi Seth added:

“I believe in you, Godfather.”

KK.ALBERTO🌏🌎 wrote:

“2028 will be too long for NDC.”

FRESH wrote:

“May the universe bless you.”

𝖁𝕴𝕻~𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖍💡💚🖤 added:

“More blessings to you, father…but that Hon. Sam George deɛ, we leave him to God.”

lesleyray wrote:

“NDC messed up. The youth loved you even though there are no jobs, but for now, you lost it.”

DON CASTRO (GOD GIVES) wrote:

“Wisdom is talking. The Great Son of Abednego 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

Blakk Rasta accuses Abu-Trica of abandoning parents

In other related matters, Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta, has stirred controversy on social media after slamming popular businessman and social media personality, Abu Trica.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on December 15, 2025, media personality Blakk Rasta addressed the news of his arrest.

He slammed Abu Trica for being selfish and using the proceeds of his crime for nothing beneficial.

Blakk Rasta alleged that, despite owning multiple luxury cars and mansions from his allegedly ill-got wealth, Abu Trica had abandoned his parents.

He said his father was still a carpenter and his mother was selling Tilapia in Swedru and was still living in poverty.

Swedru youth demand Abu Trica's release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that young people in Swedru called for the release of detained socialite Abu Trica.

A video that went viral on X showed a spirited group of youth marching through the streets with placards and chants in support of their mentor.

The footage captured the depth of emotion behind the protest, drawing widespread attention online.

