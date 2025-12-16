A video showing Daddy Lumba’s three children with Akosua Serwaa sharing a meal with their stepmother, Odo Broni, in a rare moment of unity, has emerged on social media

The TikTok video was posted by Ghanaian chef Alvin Otchere and showed Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara Fosuh at the dinner table with Odo Broni

The video stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians describing it as proof that Odo Broni was a woman seeking peace

A video of the three children of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, having dinner with their stepmother, Odo Broni, has surfaced on social media.

Odo Broni dines with Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's children after months of legal wrangling. Image credit: @alvinotchere

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, after a short illness. He was 60.

The Makra Mo hitmaker fell ill at his home in East Legon and was transported to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he passed away.

The late legend married twice, first to Akosua Serwaa in 1991 and later to Priscilla Ofori Atta, whom he called Odo Broni.

After his death, a dispute emerged between the two sides of his family, pitting Odo Broni and family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu against Akosua Serwaa and the late singer’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh.

Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh filed court cases seeking two reliefs: that the former be recognised as the late singer’s only legal spouse, and that his funeral scheduled for December be postponed to enable an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Following months of legal wrangling, the Kumasi High Court ruled against Akosua Serwaa, determining that both she and Odo Broni were Daddy Lumba’s wives.

The Accra High Court also allowed the funeral to be held after initially granting an injunction against it.

Below is a TikTok video with details of the legal battle over Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Odo Broni dines with Akosua Serwaa’s children

Following the legal wranglings, Daddy Lumba’s funeral was held on December 13, with only members of the Odo Broni-Abusuapanin faction in attendance.

Akosua Serwaa, Ernestina Fosuh and other members of the late singer’s immediate family boycotted the funeral.

Despite her boycott, all of Akosua Serwaa’s children with Daddy Lumba - Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara Fosuh - showed up to say farewell to their late dad.

After the funeral, a rare moment of unity occurred as they were seen seated with Odo Broni at the dinner table after enjoying some rice.

Ghanaian chef Alvin Otchere shared the video on his TikTok page on December 15, 2025.

The video of Akosua Serwaa’s children sitting in a peaceful setting with Odo Broni triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians calling it a sign of maturity, while others slammed the kids for ‘betraying’ their mother.

The TikTok video is below.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu leads a family delegation including Odo Broni and Akosua Serwaa's children to Manhyia Palace on December 15, 2025. Image credit: @thepalaceview

Source: TikTok

Odo Broni & Abusuapanin visit Manhyia

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, and family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu led a delegation to the Manhyia Palace to express gratitude to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the duo arrived at the palace on December 15, 2025, accompanied by Daddy Lumba's children with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and his eldest daughter, Denise.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh