Ghana will reignite their sporting rivalry with Germany in a high-profile friendly as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The encounter will serve as a tune-up for both sides ahead of the global showpiece to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has already described the fixture as a stern test against the four-time world champions

The Black Stars of Ghana will renew their long-standing rivalry with Germany in an international friendly scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026, in Stuttgart.

The high-profile encounter arrives at a crucial moment as both nations fine-tune preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The fixture brings together two teams already focused on next year’s global showpiece, offering a clear test of form and readiness against elite opposition.

Ghana to face Germany before World Cup

Ghana booked their World Cup place convincingly, finishing as Group I winners in the qualifiers.

The Black Stars have since been drawn in Group L, where they will face England, Croatia, and Panama in what promises to be a demanding section.

Germany, four-time world champions, will line up in Group E alongside debutants Curacao, reigning African champions Ivory Coast, and South American powerhouse Ecuador, according to FIFA.

History adds extra weight to the upcoming meeting. The first encounter between the two nations took place in a friendly match in Bochum in 1993, where Germany recorded a commanding 6-1 victory, a result that, in Ghanaian folklore, is dubbed the 'Bochum Disaster'.

Watch the highlights of Ghana's 6-1 loss to Germany:

Their rivalry later shifted to the World Cup stage. In South Africa in 2010, Germany edged Ghana 1-0 during the group phase, thanks to a Mesut Ozil strike.

Four years later in Brazil, both sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw, a contest widely hailed at the time as one of the finest matches of the tournament.

The latest chapter will unfold under the Stuttgart lights, with kickoff set for 8.45 pm local time on March 30, 2026.

Otto Addo and Nagelsmann react to friendly

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has welcomed the challenge with clear enthusiasm.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world. Germany are a good side, and we can’t wait to face them in Stuttgart,” the 50-year-old said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann also highlighted the tactical value of the encounter.

“We are very much looking forward to the clash with Otto’s team. Their strong transition play can give us a taste of what to expect in the World Cup group match against the Ivory Coast.”

Next year’s Mundial will mark Ghana’s fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage, following previous campaigns in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

Their most celebrated run came in South Africa, where the Black Stars reached the quarter finals and captured global admiration.

Ronaldo warns England, Croatia about Ghana

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh revealed that legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário has tipped Ghana as a potential surprise package at the 2026 World Cup following the release of the group-stage draw.

According to Ronaldo, the Black Stars have what it takes to emerge as one of the tournament’s unexpected storylines.

