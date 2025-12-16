The District Chief Executive of Atiwa East, Ernest Ntim, has denounced the ruling as an injustice and vowed to clear his name.

The DCE has also disclosed that an appeal has been filed by his legal representatives.

Atiwa East District Chief Executive, Ernest Ntim, is fighting allegations that he is involved in Galamsey

The Koforidua High Court 2 fined him GH¢12,000 for disobeying a court injunction that barred all parties from a parcel of land at the centre of an illegal mining and land dispute.

The court found that he entered the restricted site, willfully violating its order.

He told Joy News he will pay the fine and reiterated his innocence in the dispute.

"...you think that if a District Chief Executive, if I want to mine, I will need the office, take the excavator myself, can go to the land, and I will be sitting there using the excavator mining."

For him, such a notion does not make sense as far as his principles are concerned, which is why he describes it as injustice.

"It is an injustice against me, and I will fight it," Ntim declared, referring to the contempt verdict.

"I want to state it on record that I've never engaged in illegal mining."

The DCE confirmed that his team is fighting back through the judicial system.

"We have filed an appeal," he told JoyNews.

Background

The injunction application sought to restrain the DCE and other persons from entering the land, which is the subject of a substantive suit pending before the court. It further barred them from grading or removing soil, digging pits or ditches, engaging in any form of mining activity, or dealing with the land in any manner whatsoever.

Despite the matter being sub judice, the applicant alleges that the DCE, his brothers, and another person, described in the application as illegal miners within the Atiwa East District—re-entered the land and continued galamsey operations.

Court documents state that on May 2, 2025, one of the DCE’s brothers, was confronted at the site and reportedly claimed that “his brother (now DCE) had been nominated for the position of DCE for Atiwa East, and on his confirmation, no one, not even the courts could interfere with their activities, and further that even judges will become the subordinates of the DCE.”

The affidavit in support of the application argues that the conduct of the DCE and the other respondents was willful and deliberate, constituting contempt of court and an interference with the administration of justice intended to undermine the authority of the court.

According to the applicant, a complaint was lodged with the Eastern South Regional Police Command at Kyebi on May 2, 2025, while the matter was still pending before the court. The police subsequently effected arrests at the galamsey site.

The application further alleges that after the arrests, the DCE confronted the applicant, stating that those arrested were his workers and warning that if the complaint was not withdrawn and he was later confirmed as DCE, he would change the ownership of the land and claim it as his own.

The applicant also alleges that the DCE confirmed his brother’s assertion that “even the judges would become his subordinates” upon his confirmation, and advised the applicant to allow him to mine quietly.

After several adjournments, the court delivered its ruling on Monday, December 15, finding the DCE in contempt and imposing a fine of GH₵12,000.

The substantive land and mining case remains pending before the court, with hearings expected to continue.

