Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has reached the summit of world football after being crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2025, beating off strong competition from Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, marking a defining moment in the Frenchman’s career.

Dembele wins FIFA Best Men’s Player

Dembele’s rise to this honour caps a season many will remember for years. Once viewed as a player of flashes rather than consistency, he has rewritten that narrative with authority.

His performances for PSG carried weight, influence, and purpose, qualities that separated him from an elite shortlist.

According to FIFA, the award reflects an extraordinary campaign with the Parisian giants. Dembele played a central role as PSG marched to their first ever UEFA Champions League title.

Below are highlights of Dembele's performance in 2025:

On Europe’s biggest stage, he delivered eight goals and six assists, often stepping up when pressure peaked.

Across all competitions, Dembele registered 51 goal contributions in 53 appearances for Luis Enrique’s side, according to Transfermarkt.

He became the heartbeat of PSG’s attack, blending creativity with efficiency and leadership. Those displays, combined with his influence at the international level, convinced voters that his year stood above the rest.

Unlike the Ballon d’Or, which Dembele edged Yamal to win, The Best FIFA Men’s Player award is decided through a broad voting system.

National team coaches, captains, football journalists, and fans each contribute 25 per cent, creating a balanced reflection of opinion from across the global game.

That collective verdict placed Dembele narrowly ahead of Yamal, whose season dazzled many, and Mbappe, who remained a dominant force.

Dembele reacts after winning FIFA Best Award

Present at the ceremony, the PSG winger spoke with emotion as he reflected on his journey. He told La Source Parisienne: "Only my family believed in me; it's a lot of work. Happy to receive these trophies."

Dembele now joins an exclusive group of winners since the award’s introduction in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first two editions, followed by Luka Modric in 2018. Lionel Messi leads the roll of honour with three wins in 2019, 2022, and 2023, while Robert Lewandowski collected back-to-back awards in 2020 and 2021.

Last year’s holder, Vinicius Junior, was dethroned as Dembele stepped into the spotlight.

There may yet be more silverware to follow. Dembele and PSG return to action on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, when they face Flamengo in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, offering another chance to add to a season already etched into football history.

