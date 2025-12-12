Abu Trica’s baby mama, Queenie, has reacted to the Swedru businessman's December 11 arrest for alleged multimillion-dollar romance fraud

The influencer, who once flaunted her lavish life with her ‘boo’ and access to his luxury fleet, has swiftly deleted all their videos together and locked her account

Queenie's quiet retreat from the spotlight has stirred debate among Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing disbelief at her reaction

The baby mama of Swedru businessman and online big boy Abu Trica, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, has reacted to his arrest by US authorities for alleged fraud.

The Snapchat influencer and wealthy socialite was arrested by a joint operation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and several Ghanaian security agencies on December 11, 2025.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

In an unsealed indictment, Abu Trica was accused of being part of a criminal network that had targeted elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes. The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and defrauded its victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica’s baby mama reacts to arrest

After his arrest on December 11, Abu Trica’s baby mama reacted by deleting every trace of their time together from her TikTok account.

Before things went wrong, Queenie had a vibrant social media following with over 65,000 followers.

She regularly updated them on the lavish lifestyle she led with her darling Abu Trica.

Queenie had her choice of Abu Trica’s luxury cars, which included a Lamborghini Urus, which reportedly cost $450,000 (GH₵6.8 million), a white G Wagon, among others, before he acquired a Tesla Cybertruck in September.

In November, Queenie grabbed headlines after crashing her boo’s new Tesla Cybertruck.

Despite their apparent close bond, Queen quickly deleted every video of herself and Abu Trica from her account after his arrest.

She also made her TikTok account private to ensure access was only available to a select group of her choosing.

Below is a Twitter video with details of Queenie’s moves after Abu Trica’s arrest.

