Bishop Ajagurajah discussed Ebo Noah's December 25 flood vision, giving a spiritual perspective and why he is paying attention

He made an interesting personal request connected to the ark that his peer is building, a request that has stirred reactions online

Ajagurajah also hinted at what he plans to do on December 25 and what will happen if things do not follow Ebo Noah's prophecy

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has shared his opinion on Ebo Noah’s claim that there will be a huge flood that will wipe out the earth on December 25, 2025.

Ajagurajah asks for a spot in Ebo Noah's ark as he supports the Ghanaian preacher's Christmas 2025 flood prophecy.

His statement has gone viral as he backed Ebo Noah’s prophecy and the large ark that has been constructed in anticipation of the prophesied global catastrophe.

Bishop Ajagurajah has stated that he absolutely supports anything that has to do with the spiritual world.

He cited the Bible, which directs all believers to test every spirit, and said he would not discount or refute any prophecy that comes from a spiritual source.

As such, he believes that Ebo Noah’s prophecy should not be mocked but rather taken seriously and scrutinised.

Bishop Ajagurajah stated that when an individual states that they have had a spiritual vision, he cannot declare otherwise to that vision.

He believes that anything to do with the spiritual world deserves consideration and should be watched closely.

Thus, Bishop Ajagurajah is fully supportive of Ebo Noah’s prophecy and the construction of the Ark before any predicted catastrophe.

Watch the TikTok video of Bishop Ajagurajah addressing Ebo Noah's prophecy below:

Ajagurajah requests space on Ebo Noah's ark

While he was joking in jest, he made a serious request to Ebo Noah to save him a seat on the ark when construction is completed.

He stated that he would arrive at the planned vessel on December 25, 2025, and wanted to reserve a single seat for himself.

He further claimed he would park his vehicles in the Akosombo mountains so that the supposed flood would not submerge them.

In addition, Bishop Ajagurajah made it clear that he does support Ebo Noah.

However, he also gave a warning that there would be a serious discussion between them should December 25 come without the natural disaster.

Ebo Noah shares plans for 10 arks

Meanwhile, Ebo Noah shared details about his preparations, disclosing that he is building 10 arks for the flood he has predicted.

He clarified that the vessels would be stationed for the day in a single, undisclosed location, awaiting further divine instructions.

The controversial seer sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians who watched the latest update on his ark project on social media.

Ebo Noah stirs reactions after being reportedly swept away by raging waves while at sea.

Ebo Noah suffers an accident while praying

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah was swept away by sea waves while praying, reportedly breaking his arm.

The preacher has claimed that God instructed him to build an ark to survive a global flood expected on Christmas Day in 2025.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the news of his accident with mockery and scriptural references debunking his prophecy.

