Motivational speaker Peter Bawuah has shared his journey from failing WASSCE to achieving success in Canada

Peter shared that after failing his first WASSCE, he retook the exams and earned five As, securing a full scholarship to KNUST

His perseverance and academic excellence later earned him scholarships to study in the USA and Canada, inspiring many young people

Motivational speaker and student scholarship consultant Peter Bawuah has shared his story of how he moved from failing WASSCE to achieving success.

At one time, Peter was the leading student in his secondary school. He was on top of his game and wasn’t afraid to show it.

Unfortunately, Peter said he failed his initial WASSCE exam, which made him a laughing stock.

Peter did not allow this failure to define who he was or how successful he would become because he was determined to succeed.

Peter Bawuah rewrote WASSCE and achieved five As

He went back to school to retake his exams, and this time he achieved amazing results, obtaining five As and becoming one of the top students in his senior high school class. This incredible success later allowed Peter to change his life entirely.

He gained admission into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a full scholarship that covered all four years of tuition, hostel fees, and allowances.

His parents did not pay anything for his education. Someone saw his potential, believed in him, and provided full financial support from level 100 until he graduated.

Peter’s ability to persevere through adversity and maintain a high academic standard led to several scholarships to study in the USA and Canada after completing his studies at KNUST.

Reflecting on his journey, he believes it is essential never to give up on yourself and to have the courage to follow your dreams.

“You may rise with elegance, but when you fall, you need to fall boldly,” said Peter. “The greatest and most beautiful tapestries are created by using the dirt and grime of the struggle, along with strands of gold and silver.”

In addition to the achievements he has made in his career, Peter has made it a goal to help inspire others through his story.

Peter Bawuah inspires others with global success

Through speaking engagements and volunteering, he motivates people to work hard to achieve their goals.

Every time he receives a message encouraging him to keep pursuing his path, he feels emotional since it is something he never believed would be recognised or appreciated.

He also emphasises that you can learn from failure and that being imperfect is okay. He views broken dreams as new beginnings and believes that they can lead to success.

He is continuing to improve upon himself and advance his career while helping others in areas that are making the world a better place, while being true to his own beliefs.

Peter Bawuah's story serves as a powerful reminder that even if you experience difficulties in your life, it does not define who you are or what you will become.

Peter Bawuah's background

He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana and a Master's degree in Finance from Delaware State University.

Peter Bawuah, MA, is known widely known as an inspirational speaker, an advocate for education, and a humanitarian dedicated to empowering the next generation.

He originally hails from Techimantia in the Ahafo Region.

The Ghanaian man once sold coconuts and Kerosene on the streets and endured very difficult conditions, at some points sleeping outside

With the ability to remain committed to your goals, believing in yourself, and the strength to rise above obstacles, failure can turn into the means of accomplishing the impossible and providing inspiration to so many others.

Peter Bawuah honours parents with Canada relocation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Peter Bawuah, who travelled to Canada for close to three years and sponsored his parents to join him in the North American country.

Peter Bawuah said his parents' travel to Canada was a way to appreciate his parents for their sacrifices while he was growing up.

Social media users who saw Peter Bawuah's post shared their thoughts and celebrated him, as well as his parents.

