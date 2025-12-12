Former President John Agyekum Kufuor's grandniece Ataa Otchere Boateng passed away on December 11, 2025

Following her untimely demise, the late Canada-based former beauty queen's final social media post has emerged

Many of the late Ataa Otchere Boateng's loved ones, including her friends, took to social media to mourn her passing

Ataa Otchere Boateng, former President Kufuor’s grandniece and 2012 Ghana’s Most Beautiful Canada winner, passed away on December 11, 2025, in Canada.

Ataa Otchere Boateng: John Kufuor's Grandniece's Last Social Media Post Surfaces After Her Death

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Canada-based nurse and social media personality Serwaa Broni announced the tragic demise of Ataa, whom she described as a proud member of the Asante tribe.

She also extended her condolences to the family of the deceased, who worked as a licensed paralegal, notary public, medical aesthetician, and carpenter in Canada.

She said;

"I woke up to hear bad news today. Our younger sister, our daughter, a proud Asante, our late mother Maa Ataa, her younger sister Tawiah's daughter, this is her daughter Ataa. The sad news is that today she has sadly passed away. God has called her.

“We express our condolences to the family. Any further information we receive from the family will be shared in due course. Rest in peace, beautiful little sister. Very sad.”

The circumstances leading to Atta's death are still sketchy. However, reports indicated that she left behind her young son.

The TikTok video announcing Atta Otchere’s tragic death is below:

Ataa's final post emerges after her passing

Days before her untimely passing, Ataa shared her final post on social media on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

In her post, the 2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful Canada pageant winner shared a photo of herself flaunting her beautiful looks inside a plush residence in Canada.

Ataa looked gorgeous wearing a short-sleeved shirt, glasses, and a black skirt. She also held a brown JW PEI Elise large top handle bag as she posed for the camera.

She accompanied the photo with a short caption, describing herself as the children's favourite aunt.

She wrote:

"Every child’s favourite Aunty."

Days before her final post, she celebrated her granduncle Kufuor's 87th birthday with photos of themselves together with well-wishes.

She also expressed her intention to reunite with the former President and feed peacocks together at his residence.

She wrote:

"Dec 8th, Happy birthday Grandpa, H.E. John A Kufour. May you be blessed with many more years filled with love, light and good health. I can’t wait to come back and follow you around the compound while you feed the peacocks🥳🥳🥳🥳."

Ataa Otchere's last social media post on Instagram is below:

The Instagram post of Ataa Otchere Boateng celebrating John Kufuor's birthday is below:

Ataa's final social media post evokes sadness

The final social media post of Ataa Otchere Boateng has evoked sadness among many of her loved ones, who flooded the comment section to mourn her untimely passing.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Berniestillfly commented:

"Like, you literally slept over my house on the weekend 💔💔."

Girlsgettingmoney said:

"Friend, I love you so much. I’m so sorry. I’m going to miss you so much. I’m gonna miss you commenting on all my stuff and telling me I eat too much."

Tainishag remarked:

"Healing over your family. Most of all, your son 🙏."

