A Ghanaian lady has sparked reactions on social media after she spoke about her high standards for a romantic partner in a trending video.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified lady sparked a widespread debate with her unapologetic statement about her high financial standards for being in a relationship.

The woman addressed men who she deemed financially unfit to be in a relationship with her.

In her words:

"And you don't have money, and you don't have a car. Yeah, my friend. Don't come into my lane."

She also made it clear that she was not willing to entertain advances from men who cannot afford a certain lifestyle.

"You don't even have a cedi on you, and yet you are telling me you like me?" she questioned.

Instead, she described her ideal partner as someone who has money, who knows how to enjoy life, and who can impress her by showing off with his car.

Watch the video posted on X below:

Reactions to Ghanaian lady's relationship standard

The video ignited a flurry of discussions on social media. While some criticised her stance as materialistic, others praised her for being unapologetic about her preferences in a partner.

Some of the reactions are below.

@sey_israel stated:

"Ego hard for you, oh."

@Oben_2020 wrote:

"Kɔyɛ research kakra, akyire no wubehu sɛ ɔyɛ imbecile koraa. Tsw."

@thebignanayaw commented:

"As usual, if you’re man and you are here you know what to do… Don’t get angry at all... if you like, go and date a woman walking in a dusty environment like this one here."

@PrePapaPreko said:

"She'll finally settle down with a shoeshine boy at Adaeso."

Lady dumps boyfriend at pizza restaurant

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady who has been dating two men has become the talk of the town after a supposed proposal video surfaced online.

In the clip, a young man, who claimed they had dated for five years, was left heartbroken after his partner dumped him for an older man.

In the video, a young man, who planned a surprise proposal at a pizza restaurant, was left in tears as his girlfriend chose an older man over him.

