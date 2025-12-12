The family head of the late Daddy Lumba, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has expressed relief and satisfaction following a significant court ruling in his favour.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

In a viral video shared on social media on December 12, 2025, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu elaborated on the developments from the recent court proceedings.

Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin Proudly Takes Singer’s Body From Morgue Ahead of Funeral on December 13

Source: Instagram

Abusuapanin invites Ghanaians to Lumba's funeral

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has appealed to the general public and fans of the iconic highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, to honour him by attending his upcoming funeral.

He emphasised the importance of a dignified farewell for the legendary artist, who made profound contributions to Ghana’s music scene.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on December 12, 2025, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu said the court asked the applicants to pay a huge sum, but they could not compensate him after he had invested in the funeral.

Kofi Owusu voiced his gratitude to the court for the fair ruling and underscored that Daddy Lumba deserves a celebratory and fitting burial, reflective of his legacy and impact.

The Instagram video is below:

Court lifts injunction on Daddy Lumba’s Funeral

In a pivotal ruling by the Accra High Court, an injunction that previously prohibited the funeral arrangements for the late Daddy Lumba has been officially lifted.

The presiding judge stated that the affidavits presented indicated the immediate family had been excluded from critical aspects of the funeral planning process.

The judge has authorised Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and his team to halt the preparations for the funeral set to take place on December 13.

The court directed that both parties’ legal representatives return to court by 2:00 pm on December 12 if the applicants failed to pay GH¢2 million.

The judge removed all legal barriers and allowed the family to proceed with their plans for the funeral as scheduled.

Counsel for Kofi Owusu, Thomas Kwadwo Osei, described the court's verdict as a tremendous relief for the family, allowing them to finalise all necessary preparations to honour Daddy Lumba’s memory with the respect and dignity he deserved.

The Instagram video is below:

Ernestina Fosu speaks after court ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ernestina Fosu, who spoke after the court halted her brother, Daddy Lumba's, funeral preparation.

Following a significant court victory, the late singer's older sister celebrated and described her plans in a viral video.

Ghanaians reacted to Ernestina Fosu's comments regarding the injunction on Daddy Lumba's burial.

Source: YEN.com.gh