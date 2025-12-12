Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, has announced plans to withdraw the Private Member's Bill to scrap the OSP following President John Mahama's request

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has announced plans to withdraw the Private Member's Bill for the scrapping of the Act establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

His decision not to proceed with the move to scrap the OSP follows President John Mahama's request to withdraw the bill.

The bill, jointly sponsored by the Majority Leader and the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, was filed on Monday, December 8, 2025.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, December 12, 2025, the Majority Leader said his bill had already been approved by the Committee on Private Members’ Bills and was ready to be laid before the House.

“I can assure you that I will take on board the request by His Excellency the President for us to think about our actions, and I can assure you that I have always had confidence in the wisdom of the President," he said.

However, Mahama Ayariga, who is the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, said they have considered the President's request and would withdraw it.

“So, based on the request made to me by His Excellency, the President, and my colleague, the Majority Chief Whip, I want to assure you that we will reconsider our decision,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, who also serves as the chairman of the Private Members’ Motion Committee, stated that the bill remains active and under review.

Special prosecutor under fire

The Office of the Special Prosecutor and its head, Kissi Agyepeng, have been under intense scrutiny for a variety of reasons.

Most recently, it faced criticism after detaining lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu on December 3.

Kpebu has reiterated his resolve to petition President John Mahama to remove Agyebeng from Office.

Agyebeng is currently facing three petitions for his removal, which the president has forwarded to the Chief Justice.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, also raised strong concerns over the continuous allocation of large budgetary resources to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Bagbin felt that despite the initial goodwill that accompanied the establishment of the office, its performance has not matched the significant investment made.

“At the end of the day, we have seen the results, and we cannot continue to allocate those huge sums to the same office when we are not getting the results,' he said.

Former GBA President slams OSP

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sam Okudzeto, a former GBA president, had called for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He claimed the OSP has failed to curb corruption and has not fulfilled its mandate since its establishment.

His comments followed mounting public pressure and the recent arrest of lawyer Martin Kpebu by the OSP.

