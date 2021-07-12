Social commentator, Twene Jonas, has blasted President Akufo-Addo over government's decision to pay presidential spouses monthly salaries

In a Facebook live session, he questioned the importance of the idea when Ghanaians are struggling

Former President John Dramani Mahama has also come out strongly against the idea

Twene Jonas, a popular social commentator has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to divorce his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo if he cannot take care of her.

His comment follows the decision of the Akufo-Addo led government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles monthly.

In a Facebook live session, Jonas lashed out at the president and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the decision.

Spouses salary: I didn't ask you to marry your wife - Twene Jonas slams Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

He questioned the expenditure being made by the president on his travels around the world when the country is lacking, and citizens are complaining about their difficult lives.

"Am I the person who married her? Then just divorce her. We don't even see your importance. Just divorce your wives," stated Twene.

He also used other unprintable words during the over an hour Facebook session.

Meanwhile, John Mahama, the former president of Ghana has waded into the controversial issue of paying monthly salaries for the first and second ladies.

In a lengthy post on his official website, Mahama vehemently pushed against the idea, calling it unconstitutional.

He joined a tall list of individuals and civil rights organizations who have opposed the idea of paying salaries for the presidential spouses.

In other news, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Dr Clement Apaak, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament for South Dayi and Builsa South constituencies filed a joint case against the government over the issue at the Supreme court.

