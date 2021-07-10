Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has set tongues wagging with her latest video.

The new video has Maame Serwaa having fun in the midst of some young men whole inside what looks like a living room.

Wearing a brown body-hugging top and skirt, which revealed her contours, the young actress was seen dancing happily and singing along.

Maame Serwaa has put her dancing skills on display Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Moments into the dancing and singing, one of the guys is heard screaming that Serwaa should "show them the body".

The actress obliged by twisting and winding in a 360 degrees turn for the camera. This revealed her shapely contours and excited the young in the room.

The video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog, Sweet_Maame_Adwoa.

Fans react

Maame Serwaa's video has stirred loads of reactions from her fans on social media who have been amazed by her looks.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

alexmokli said:

"Adea 33f3 de3 na 3f3 either fake or natural."

naatorshie100 said

"Eeii Presidential body"

_jackieeeyy said

"You are looking beautiful @maame serwaa"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen