Global site navigation

Ghanaian Man Quits Well-Paying Job, Travels To Canada And Becomes Jobless: “My Wife Warned Me”
People

Ghanaian Man Quits Well-Paying Job, Travels To Canada And Becomes Jobless: “My Wife Warned Me”

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 3 min read
  • Kweku left his lucrative job and travelled to Canada in 2024 despite his wife's advice against that decsion
  • The Ghanaian man stated he is yet to get a job after moving to and staying in Canada for almost one year
  • Kweku said he is unable to afford to pay the fees of his three children and relies on money from home

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man in Canada left his job in his home country and travelled to North America in search of greener pastures to support his family.

Kweku, who is in his 40s said he was working as a heavy equipment operator with a top mining firm and earned between $750 and $800 a month.

Ghanaian abroad, Ghanaian man, Ghanaian in Canada, Ghana man, Jobless Ghanaian, No jobs in Canada, well-paying job.
A Ghanaian man named Kweku laments being jobless for one year after relocating to Canada. Photo credit: Nicola Katie
Source: Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kweku said even though he was doing well financially, an agent encouraged him to travel since he could earn more than he was receiving in Ghana.

Read also

Ghanaian man travels to US to further his education after several visa denials

“I worked in the Ghanaian mining firm for about six years. A friend I had was a travel agent and encouraged me to travel, considering the work I do. He said as a heavy equipment operator, I would earn more abroad than in Ghana.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kweku’s friend encouraged him to make the move even though his wife advised him against travelling.

However, the travel agent got him a tourist visa instead of a work permit but he went overseas anyway.

“I called a friend at work to send my resignation letter to HR because I had made up my mind not to return. My wife advised me to come back home and work. She felt I could visit Canada anytime since I had an eight-year visa.”
Ghanaian abroad, Ghanaian man, Ghanaian in Canada, Ghana man, Jobless Ghanaian, No jobs in Canada, well-paying job.
A Ghanaian in Canada says his plans to earn more fell through, leaving him without a job. Photo credit: Rudy Sulgan
Source: Getty Images

However, Kweku said his friends in Canada encouraged him to stay and find a job. Despite their positivity, the father of three said he was yet to land a job and was unable to provide for his family.

Read also

Meet the man who has been unable to sit, and only lying down in intervals for years

The Ghanaian man admitted that he regretted travelling to Canada and has filed for asylum with the relevant officials. He has moved from Montreal to Winnipeg and said he hoped things improved.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Netizens sympathise with jobless Ghanaian in Canada

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @SVTV Africa on YouTube below:

@kwabenaX said:

“If I was making $800 a month in Ghana, there is no way I would relocate to anywhere.”

@nyabinghi870 wrote:

“When a Ghanaian makes his mind to travel abroad for work, nothing can change his mind unless Jah alone.”

@danielyeboah9518 said:

“I wish everyone would travel and experience the reality of life abroad.”

@hamxastillbelieve4184 wrote:

“The same applies to me, DJ. I was making 13 to 15k every month, but I left to travel to this nonsense depression abroad 😢but coming home this weekend to continue from where I stopped.”

Read also

Ghanaian man travels to UK after several US visa denials: “I’m proud of you”

@lindaofori3914 said:

“I would never advise anyone to relocate abroad above 40 years da, unless you are a skilled worker and have your job contract intact. It is not worth the mental stress, Ghana opportunities are endless and free vitamin D at bay.”

@opokueric-se2yc wrote:

“I feel so sad for u bro even the weather is different level very cool.”

@FantasticChamp said:

“One thing I noticed is if you want to do something and your wife disagrees with you, you have to take a second look at it seriously because you may not succeed it happened to me so many times.”

Man laments being jobless in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man discussed what challenges he met in Canada.

In an interview, the man said even though he arrived in the country about six months ago, he was jobless.

He said the expectations he had before relocating to Canada had not been met, leaving him without work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot: