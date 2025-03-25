Kweku left his lucrative job and travelled to Canada in 2024 despite his wife's advice against that decsion

The Ghanaian man stated he is yet to get a job after moving to and staying in Canada for almost one year

Kweku said he is unable to afford to pay the fees of his three children and relies on money from home

A Ghanaian man in Canada left his job in his home country and travelled to North America in search of greener pastures to support his family.

Kweku, who is in his 40s said he was working as a heavy equipment operator with a top mining firm and earned between $750 and $800 a month.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kweku said even though he was doing well financially, an agent encouraged him to travel since he could earn more than he was receiving in Ghana.

“I worked in the Ghanaian mining firm for about six years. A friend I had was a travel agent and encouraged me to travel, considering the work I do. He said as a heavy equipment operator, I would earn more abroad than in Ghana.”

Kweku’s friend encouraged him to make the move even though his wife advised him against travelling.

However, the travel agent got him a tourist visa instead of a work permit but he went overseas anyway.

“I called a friend at work to send my resignation letter to HR because I had made up my mind not to return. My wife advised me to come back home and work. She felt I could visit Canada anytime since I had an eight-year visa.”

However, Kweku said his friends in Canada encouraged him to stay and find a job. Despite their positivity, the father of three said he was yet to land a job and was unable to provide for his family.

The Ghanaian man admitted that he regretted travelling to Canada and has filed for asylum with the relevant officials. He has moved from Montreal to Winnipeg and said he hoped things improved.

Netizens sympathise with jobless Ghanaian in Canada

Netizens sympathise with jobless Ghanaian in Canada

@kwabenaX said:

“If I was making $800 a month in Ghana, there is no way I would relocate to anywhere.”

@nyabinghi870 wrote:

“When a Ghanaian makes his mind to travel abroad for work, nothing can change his mind unless Jah alone.”

@danielyeboah9518 said:

“I wish everyone would travel and experience the reality of life abroad.”

@hamxastillbelieve4184 wrote:

“The same applies to me, DJ. I was making 13 to 15k every month, but I left to travel to this nonsense depression abroad 😢but coming home this weekend to continue from where I stopped.”

@lindaofori3914 said:

“I would never advise anyone to relocate abroad above 40 years da, unless you are a skilled worker and have your job contract intact. It is not worth the mental stress, Ghana opportunities are endless and free vitamin D at bay.”

@opokueric-se2yc wrote:

“I feel so sad for u bro even the weather is different level very cool.”

@FantasticChamp said:

“One thing I noticed is if you want to do something and your wife disagrees with you, you have to take a second look at it seriously because you may not succeed it happened to me so many times.”

