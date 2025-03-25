Gramps Morgan has reacted to news of the alleged freezing of millionaire Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's bank account over tax concerns by the GRA

He was in the comments section of a post reporting the news of the allegations and questioned why African entrepreneurs were being questioned

The legendary Jamaican reggae artist advocated for the growth of Africa and its businesspeople, with some netizens agreeing with his remarks

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Jamaican-American reggae artist Gramps Morgan has reacted to reports that the bank accounts of Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye have been frozen over tax concerns.

Reggae artist Gramps Morgan reacts to the alleged probe into Richard Nii-Armah Quaye. Photo source: grampsmorgan

Source: Instagram

The Financial Intelligence Centre has allegedly placed a hold on accounts linked to Quaye’s Bills Micro-Credit, Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit.

Gramps Morgan questioned the move in the comments section of a social media post about the issue.

He asked why African entrepreneurs were being scrutinised and advocated for business growth on the continent. Some social media users agreed with his views.

"My Gosh why trouble our entrepreneurs let Africa Grow Nuh Mon."

Reports alleged that the directive to freeze Quaye’s accounts, along with those of Bills' CEO Romeo-Richlove Kweku Seshie, was issued on March 21, 2025.

The Ghana Revenue Authority is allegedly conducting a personal income tax assessment on Quaye, but the exact amount involved has not been disclosed. Officials claimed the action was part of routine tax compliance checks.

Citi Business News also reported that an import duty had previously been levied on one of Quaye’s vehicles, but the issue has since been resolved.

The investigation comes just days after Quaye’s 40th birthday celebration, which gained attention on social media. It is unclear whether the reported probe started before or after the event.

Bills Micro-Credit Limited has stated that its business operations are separate from Quaye’s personal finances. The company also clarified that he is not its CEO and does not receive financial support from the company.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye is a wealthy Ghanaian businessman. Photo source: grampsmorgan

Source: Facebook

Richard Quaye's GRA saga stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

pcuttah said:

"God, what a birthday gift 🤦🏾‍♂️ Sometime staying under the radar is the most Powerful move!"

nadiatourey said:

"When they see you doing well and flourishing, they come for you. They don’t understand God’s plan for his people. Mr. Richard, you have done well! 👏. Eii Ghana fuo ni As3m."

reymonjo_ commented:

"You were chalking your success lowkey and doing well, you woke up one day and decided to put yourself out there, and now everyone will dig into your life and wealth accumulation. He just sold himself to the public and enemies after this lavish party."

gh_sirj said:

"It’s all part of the plan. I will do same to avoid all the loan requests that would be coming inn after this event."

Diamond Platnumz attends Richard Quaye's bday party

Diamond Platnumz was among the guests at Richard Quaye's birthday party and Ghanaians were pleased.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the Tanzanian musician rocked a fashionable outfit to the luxury party.

Diamond Platnumz was seen interacting with the millionaire in videos that were shared on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh