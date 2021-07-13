Video of Doorless Car Driving on a Busy Road Causes Stir on Social Media

Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a weird-looking car spotted on a busy Lagos road

In the video shared on Instagram, two men were seen in the front seat of a private car that had no doors on all sides

While many have passed hilarious remarks about the video, others thought the men risked their lives

A video of a weird-looking car plying a busy road has sent social media into a heated frenzy.

The weird vehicle was said to have been seen on a Lagos road.

Two men were seen in the front seat of the weird car Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

In the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, two men were seen in the front seats of the private car as it sped past the person who recorded the video.

The occupants in the car seemed not to care about people's opinions.

Mixed reactions greet the video

@adeyemi3077 wrote:

"Why is this country not on Netflix yet? I keep searching for it."

@zoey.forreal_ said:

"Omo person go de think say this country de progress then person go see another ridiculous stuff this country na cruise."

@josephineokon07 commented:

"I hope they don't fall in portholes that will sway them."

@brandstoryteller_ stated:

"If this country had a working system, this vehicle would have been impounded but we are in UAR...... This is really dangerous."

@launderedbysammy reacted:

"Pls If you're one of the very few that are normal in this lagos pls gather here for a quick selfie."

Bus with weird body part spotted in Lagos

Meanwhile,Yen.com.gh previously reported Nigerians have reacted to photos of a bus with a shower as its brake.

A man had taken to Twitter to share the weird bus body part spotted in Lagos. @Davidchibike wrote:

"There is nothing you cannot see in Lagos, especially inside danfo."

In the images he shared, the driver applied the shower head like it was a normal car brake.

Social media users found the photos amusing. Some posted their own photos to show the guy that what he discovered was nothing compared to what they had seen.

Weird car parts they shared include a plastic chair inside a commercial vehicle, a change-over in place of a brake and a cushion chair in the driver's seat.

