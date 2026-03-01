Nana Yaa Brefo was spotted at a Virginia-based dealership, where she arrived to officially take possession of a vehicle that had been secured on her behalf

The moment confirms that Kevin Taylor has honoured his public promise, bringing closure to an announcement that had generated widespread discussion online

Her visit to the dealership represents a significant step in her transition abroad, as she continues to adjust to a new phase of life in the United States

Nana Yaa Brefo has taken delivery of a vehicle procured for her by US-based Ghanaian commentator Kevin Taylor.

Nana Yaa Brefo documents moment at car company following gift from Kevin Taylor.

Source: Facebook

The former broadcaster was seen in a video at the Alexandria Hyundai dealership in Virginia, where she arrived to complete the process and take possession of the car.

The development comes shortly after she publicly stated that Kevin Taylor had fulfilled his promise to support her.

Nana Yaa Brefo spotted at car dealership

In the video shared online, Nana Yaa Brefo informed her followers that she was at the dealership following the earlier announcement that the pledge had been honoured.

Nana Yaa Brefo shared a video from the dealership, confirming she was there to receive the car gift from Kevin Taylor.

She was captured touring sections of the showroom and briefly showing some of the vehicles available before proceeding with the necessary arrangements.

Her visit to the dealership confirms that the promise made by Kevin Taylor has materialised.

The two have previously had public exchanges in the past, making the gesture one that has generated discussion among followers on social media.

Brefo recently relocated to the United States and disclosed that she is currently working as an Uber driver while settling into life abroad.

The acquisition of the vehicle is expected to support her in that line of work, given the demands of ride-sharing services.

The footage from the dealership did not include extensive commentary but clearly showed her presence at the facility as she prepared to receive the car.

She maintained a composed demeanour while updating her audience about the development.

Kevin Taylor fulfilled his promise

Kevin Taylor had earlier indicated his intention to assist her with a vehicle, a commitment that has now been fulfilled.

The latest video serves as confirmation that the process has been completed, with Brefo officially taking possession of the car at the Virginia-based dealership.

The development has since sparked reactions online, as many continue to follow her transition and new chapter in the United States.

Kevin Taylor buys Nana Yaa Brefo a new car after Uber confession.

Source: TikTok

Nana Brefo confirmed Kevin Taylor's car gift

